Insomniac Games heeft vandaag weer een nieuwe update voor Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 uitgebracht. De update is 922MB groot en komt met een aantal fixes om de verschillende bugs die nog aanwezig zijn aan te pakken.
Net zoals de vorige update is de changelog niet al te uitgebreid, maar daarom niet minder interessant. Check de details van de update hieronder om te zien wat er precies wordt aangepakt met deze update.
- Addressed an issue where players could become stuck during the finale of Marko’s Memories
- Addressed an issue where a boss could become stuck in geometry
- Addressed multiple issues where the player could become stuck during the Galvanize tutorial
- Addressed an issue where players with shortcuts enabled could become stuck in a puzzle during the New Threads mission
- Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump would break when assigned to a shortcut
- Addressed an issue where the Upgraded Classic suit had duplicate eye details
- Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions
- Improved stability
Meer weten over de game? Check dan hier onze review.
Ik wacht wel op new game plus. Want ondanks ik er al 47 uur op heb zitten smaakt het naar meer