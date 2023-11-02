

Alan Wake II verscheen vorige week en kreeg louter lovende kritieken, waarmee duidelijk is dat de game de moeite waard te noemen valt. Ook in onze review waren we erg positief over de nieuwste creatie van Remedy Entertainment.

Hoewel de game van zichzelf zeker erg goed is, heeft Remedy nog de nodige issues gevonden die aangepakt moeten worden. Dit heeft geresulteerd in een grote update voor de game, die meer dan 200 issues aanpakt.

Uit de lijst blijkt dat de update voornamelijk een hele reeks van kleinere issues aanpakt, die de ervaring net wat beter moeten maken. Hoewel er meer dan 200 fixes zijn, worden enkel de belangrijkste hieronder uitgelicht.