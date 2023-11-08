Het was al eventjes bekend dat we in de november update van Forza Motorsport tekeer kunnen gaan op een nieuw circuit: Yas Marina. Turn 10 Studios heeft nu via hun website onthuld dat Forza Motorsport Update 2 vanaf 14 november uitgerold gaat worden naar de Xbox Series X|S en pc.
Naast het Yas Marina-circuit – dat in totaal vier layouts heeft – komt er nog een bak content bij, zoals auto’s, nieuwe multiplayer evenementen en twee carrière Tours. Daarnaast wordt er natuurlijk hard aan de stabiliteit en algemene fixes gesleuteld. Daarvoor heeft de ontwikkelaar al de hoogtepunten met ons gedeeld.
Op 14 november zal men een complete lijst met veranderingen bekendmaken.
Stability
- Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.
Livery Editor
- Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.
- Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.
- Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable.
PC
- Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.
- Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel.
Multiplayer
- Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.
- Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.
- Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.
- Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.
- Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.
- Fixed issue in the Featured Multiplayer menu where countdown timer would appear on Series that had not yet started.
- Adjusted event schedule to provide more variation in Event start times.
- Fixed issue where Race End timer did not appear for players who had already finished the race.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup Career Mode.
- Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.
- Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu.
- Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.
- Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.
- Fixed a number of Builders Cup exploits allowing high class cars into lower class series and events.
- Fixed issues related to loss of progression or save data.
- Fixed a number of visual scene transitions
- Fixed a bug where replaying a series with a high standing didn’t replace the series trophy with the improved trophy.
Cars
- Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person.
- Fixed tuning stat comparison indicators within the car upgrades menu.
Wheels
- Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information.
Hij draait inmiddels al wat beter op PC dan in het begin. Kan hem nu gewoon op 60FPS+ draaien op max settings. Ik vind alleen de menustructuur erg druk/onoverzichtelijk en heel veel doorklikken na een race irritant. Krijg er Horizon vibes van, wat ik niet vind passen bij deze “sim”