Het was al eventjes bekend dat we in de november update van Forza Motorsport tekeer kunnen gaan op een nieuw circuit: Yas Marina. Turn 10 Studios heeft nu via hun website onthuld dat Forza Motorsport Update 2 vanaf 14 november uitgerold gaat worden naar de Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Naast het Yas Marina-circuit – dat in totaal vier layouts heeft – komt er nog een bak content bij, zoals auto’s, nieuwe multiplayer evenementen en twee carrière Tours. Daarnaast wordt er natuurlijk hard aan de stabiliteit en algemene fixes gesleuteld. Daarvoor heeft de ontwikkelaar al de hoogtepunten met ons gedeeld.

Op 14 november zal men een complete lijst met veranderingen bekendmaken.