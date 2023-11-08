Sinds de release van Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 heeft Insomniac Games meerdere updates voor de game uitgebracht. Zo ook nu weer, want er staat weer een update voor de game klaar: versie 1.001.005 om precies te zijn.
Deze update komt met de onderstaande patch notes waaruit blijkt dat het vooral de wat kleinere issues zijn die nu aangepakt worden. Check het overzicht en zie of er fixes bij zitten die jou in de weg zaten.
Meer over de game lees je in onze review.
- Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats
- Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings
- Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger
- Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor
- Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko’s Memories
- Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.
- Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall
- Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call
- Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump
- Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point
- Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.
- Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.
- Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat
- Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately
- Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal
- Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions
- Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves
- Improved stability
Netjes
Echt helemaal gek op deel 2. Het is gewoon een verlenging van wat ze in deel 1 al deden. Helaas heb ik niet zoveel tijd om te spelen, zit nu op een uurtje of 7 a 8. Helaas merk ik hier en daar wat kleine bugs maar gelukkig geen game-breakende