

Eerder lieten we weten dat DLSS nu dan toch zijn weg naar Starfield gaat vinden, maar update 1.8.83 zal verder nog een hoop andere verbeteringen met zich meebrengen. Zo zal een veel verzochte feature, namelijk het direct kunnen consumeren van eten en drinken in plaats van het altijd eerst in je inventaris te plaatsen, ook worden toegevoegd.

Als je de onderstaande lijst bekijkt zie je dat naast DLSS er nog meer pc-specifieke zaken worden aangepakt. De releasedatum van update 1.8.83 zal ergens later deze maand zijn, maar gamers die Starfield op Steam bezitten kunnen nu alvast de beta-versie van de update binnenhalen en indien je een Nvidia GPU bezit ook alvast aan de slag met DLSS.