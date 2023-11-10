

De nieuwste titel van Remedy is er een van formaat. Alan Wake II lijkt een groot kanshebber om in de prijzen te vallen tijdens The Game Awards, maar ook fantastische games kunnen wat hardnekkige problemen hebben. Remedy probeert nu met Update 10 in ieder geval ook wat specifieke problemen van de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S versies aan te pakken.

Zoals te lezen in de onderstaande patch notes is in de PlayStation 5 versie een probleem met betrekking tot Share Play aangepakt net als wat audioprobleempjes die konden optreden tegen het einde van de game. Voor de Xbox Series X|S versie is het probleem van wegvallende audio nu aangepakt, dus mocht je daar last van hebben zou dit nu verleden tijd moeten zijn.