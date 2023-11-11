Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is nu officieel verkrijgbaar en de release ging gepaard met een nieuwe update. Deze update komt vanzelfsprekend met een lijst aan patch notes die nu door ontwikkelaar Sledgehammer Games zijn vrijgegeven.

Hieronder alle details van de belangrijkste aanpassingen en tweaks die nog last-minute zijn doorgevoerd in de shooter. Begin volgende week mag je onze review verwachten, waarin we je zullen vertellen wat we van de game vinden.