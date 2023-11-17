Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ligt sinds kort in de schappen en weet de Call of Duty community behoorlijk te verdelen. Veel gamers zijn niet tevreden met het resultaat en ook wij waren niet te spreken over de game in onze review. Genoeg werk aan de winkel dus voor Sledgehammer Games en alle andere betrokken Activision studio’s die gekoppeld zijn aan deze game.

Dat doen ze, want er is een nieuwe update voor de game verschenen. Deze update komt echter wel met een kanttekening. In een statement vertelt de ontwikkelaar dat niet alle aanpassingen die zij wilden doorvoeren nu live zijn gegaan vanwege ‘onvoorziene problemen’.

Het team werkt nog hard aan movement aanpassingen, een betere balans voor de multiplayer wapens en Zombies gameplay, en stabiliteit fixes. Deze komen in de volgende update naar de game. De onderstaande patch notes laten in ieder geval zien wat er nu wel is aangepakt.