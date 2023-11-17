Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ligt sinds kort in de schappen en weet de Call of Duty community behoorlijk te verdelen. Veel gamers zijn niet tevreden met het resultaat en ook wij waren niet te spreken over de game in onze review. Genoeg werk aan de winkel dus voor Sledgehammer Games en alle andere betrokken Activision studio’s die gekoppeld zijn aan deze game.
Dat doen ze, want er is een nieuwe update voor de game verschenen. Deze update komt echter wel met een kanttekening. In een statement vertelt de ontwikkelaar dat niet alle aanpassingen die zij wilden doorvoeren nu live zijn gegaan vanwege ‘onvoorziene problemen’.
Het team werkt nog hard aan movement aanpassingen, een betere balans voor de multiplayer wapens en Zombies gameplay, en stabiliteit fixes. Deze komen in de volgende update naar de game. De onderstaande patch notes laten in ieder geval zien wat er nu wel is aangepakt.
GLOBAL
COD HQ
- Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.
- Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.
- Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.
- A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.
STABILITY & PERFORMANCE
- PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.
- Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.
- Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.
- Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.
- Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.
CAMPAIGN
STABILITY & PERFORMANCE
- Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.
- Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.
- Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.
- Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.
- Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.
- Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.
GAMEPLAY
- Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.
- 141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.
- Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.
- Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.
MULTIPLAYER
UIX
- Bug Fixes
- Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap.
- Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players.
- Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players.
- Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.
PROGRESSION
- Weapons
- Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).
- Challenges
- Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun).
- Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance.
- Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress.
- Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).
MAPS
- Terminal
- Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.
- Popov Power
- Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.
MODES
- Team Deathmatch
- Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.
- Ground War
- Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- MCW (Assault Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- BAS-B (Battle Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- Renetti (Handgun)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.
- TYR (Handgun)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action)
- Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.
COSMETICS
- Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.
- Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle
- Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview.
ZOMBIES
GAMEPLAY
- Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 and Act 3 from auto-queueing while in-game.
STABILITY
- Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.
- Various stability and map fixes.
De multiplayer speelt echt heerlijk. Kom maar op met prestige, hier krijg ik voorlopig geen genoeg van.
Woehoe piepie wiepie! Eindelijk update van deze goeie spelletje
Mij zwager speelt met plezier cod online.
Niet te spreken over de SP neem ik aan?
De MP is fantatisch.
Jammer dat veel attachments nu vast zitten achter daily challenges….
beste MP sinds tijden
De hele game mist wat… Oh ja, content
Speel liever bf2042 en Cyberpunk 2077 op release day dan deze rotzooi 🙂
Wat een top game. Heerlijk genieten voor slechts 8 tientjes.
echt prachtig dat mensen genieten van een dlc,laat staan de maps die al in mw² zou moeten zitten,blijf slapen.
@mantequilla:
Waar maak je je toch druk om meid? Om mensen die ergens van genieten? Wordt wakker.
Vandaag gehaald de laaste Call of duty die ik hoef te kopen…….lang leven Gamepass.
@Anoniem-5834: Echt een belachelijk systeem.
Je kunt lezen dat sommige CoD fanboys er moeite mee hebben dat mensen kritiek hebben op hun geliefde game. Het is ook psychologisch zwaar voor 12 jarigen om daar mee om te gaan. Ik snap het wel. Komt goed hoor, als je wat bent opgegroeid doet het geen pijn meer.
@Anoniem-2474: mooi om te zien dat mensen die niets met dit spel hebben telkens maar blijven klagen.
@Anoniem-695: Volgens mij zijn het juist mensen die CoD spelen. Als je het niet speelt, dan kan het je toch niet schelen? Of is dat te onlogisch voor je?
@Anoniem-2448:
11 tientjes 😉 als je Vault gekocht hebt