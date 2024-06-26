

Speel je veel Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 of Warzone? Dan mag je uitkijken naar de Reloaded mid-season update die vandaag voor de games wordt uitgerold. Zoals gebruikelijk volgt deze update zodra we voorbij de helft van het seizoen zijn, wat weer nieuwe content oplevert.

De belangrijkste details hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Multiplayer

Maps

Incline (New Core Map): Battle over frozen ground on this small-sized research outpost deep in the Caucasus Mountains of Urzikstan. Fire down from the cable car in the central transit station and prepare for long-ranged encounters along the northern road.

Battle over frozen ground on this small-sized research outpost deep in the Caucasus Mountains of Urzikstan. Fire down from the cable car in the central transit station and prepare for long-ranged encounters along the northern road. Bitvela (New Variant): Experience Multiplayer like never before in this pixel-art inspired version of Favela appearing in the Bit Party Playlist modifier. Pixelated cars, buildings and trees, jagged clouds, and pixel smoke particles perfectly mimic the original map, without a curved edge in sight. When competing in Bit Party, your Operator’s head will grow after every elimination, making you a bigger target while also granting objective bonuses.

Modi

Mutation: Take turns playing as humans and mutants in a moshpit of game modes. Mutants can choose from a variety of classes including the Mutated Leaper, Radioactive Beast, Contaminated Slugger, and Camouflaged Sneaker.

Zombies

Gear up for a new wave-based challenge via the appearance of unstable rifts. Squads must race to be the first to enter: reports of [[REDACTED]] in the Exclusion Zone may lead the way.

After entering an unstable rift, squads must defend against increasingly difficult waves of enemies. Survive the onslaught to reset the cooldown on all your insured weapons and schematics. Squads who gain access to multiple unstable rifts can repeat the activity within the same match.

Call of Duty: Warzone Overview

Explosion at Popov Power Plant – The DNA bomb has exploded at Popov Power Plant in Urzikstan, altering the environment and releasing a toxic chemical agent in the vicinity. Approach the site with extreme caution.

[Redacted] Weapons: Look for [Redacted] Weapons now found within Loot Hot Zones and Bunkers in Urzikstan. These extra-powerful weapons hold more than the normally five allowed attachments, granting their owner an edge in combat.

Wapens