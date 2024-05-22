

Volgende week woensdag gaat het vierde seizoen van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 en Warzone 2.0 officieel van start. Activision heeft daarom een uitgebreid overzicht online gezet van de plannen voor de aanvang van het seizoen, alsook wat er voorbij de helft van het seizoen nog bijkomt.

Het is nogal wat en een direct overzicht tref je hierboven op de afbeelding. Hieronder de belangrijkste details op een rijtje:

Multiplayer

Nieuwe maps: Tokyo, Paris, Incline (mid-season) en Das Gross (variant)

Nieuwe modi: Demolition, Hyper Cranked, Cache, Mutation (mid-season), Headshots Only (mid-season) en Havoc (mid-season)

Nieuwe persk: Control Vest en Compression Plate

Nieuwe Killstreaks: Loitering Muntion, I.M.S., Missile Drone en DNA Bomb

Tokyo (Launch) – Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized: Experience Tokyo nightlife in this mid-sized Multiplayer map featuring late night shopping, entertainment, and accommodations for the weary traveler. Battle for the map’s major power positions, the Hotel and Manga buildings facing one another over the main road. Except for these two locations, the fight stays on ground level. Close-ranged Loadouts excel in the Arcade and Center Courtyard along the top of the map where kiosks and a sitting area obstruct views across the lane. Areas like the Hotel and Metro Station make for strong defensive points when battling on the far ends of the map. Use them to withstand enemy attacks until it’s safe to move forward again.

In de Zombies modus mag met de mid-season update een Unstable Rift verwacht worden en dat is vooralsnog de enige toevoeging aan die modus. Tot slot zijn er natuurlijk de nodige toevoegingen aan Call of Duty: Warzone.

De bunkers van Urzikstan gaan open wat nieuwe gameplay routes oplevert.

Nieuwe varianten van de Gulag.

Foresight Killstreak

Unlimited Tac-Sprint boots

Specialist Perk Package

Polaris RZR (nieuw voertuig)

Buy Back Royale Solos

Runaway Public event (mid-season)

POI update (mid-season)

Urzikstan Bunker Update – Increased activity across Urzikstan seems to be focused on the Bunkers dotted across the warzone. After keycard access is obtained, an expanded interior may be accessible, along with high-level loot and additional intel regarding the location of [[REDACTED]]. Secondary Bunker exit hatches are likely to be active, allowing your squad multiple methods of escape. However, not all Bunkers appear to be accessible. Further investigation, and great care, is needed to solve this conundrum.

Voor meer specifieke informatie en toelichting kan je hier terecht.