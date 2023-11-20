Alan Wake II mag dan wel een ijzersterke game zijn, geen enkele titel is perfect. Gelukkig blijven ontwikkelaars tegenwoordig ook na release nog vlijtig sleutelen aan hun producten, zodat deze alleen maar beter worden. Het tweede avontuur van de getormenteerde schrijver is bijvoorbeeld al aan zijn twaalfde update toe, die heel wat problemen de wereld uit helpt.

Het onderstaande overzicht toont je welke fixes patch 12 precies doorvoert. De lijst doornemen doe je echter op eigen risico, want enkele bugs en glitches zijn gebonden aan bepaalde missies. Een grondige ‘spoiler alert’ is hier dus op zijn plaats. We raden dan ook af het overzicht volledig te lezen als je de aftiteling van Alan Wake II nog niet bereikt hebt.