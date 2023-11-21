Codemasters heeft de patch notes gedeeld van update 1.17 die voor F1 23 is uitgebracht. Deze update brengt een klein aantal fixes én een gloednieuwe Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 Golden Age Livery naar de game.

Alle details van de update hieronder, waarmee de racer weer net even wat gestroomlijnder wordt. F1 23 is nu beschikbaar voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Meer weten over de game? Check dan hier onze review.