Codemasters heeft de patch notes gedeeld van update 1.17 die voor F1 23 is uitgebracht. Deze update brengt een klein aantal fixes én een gloednieuwe Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 Golden Age Livery naar de game.
Alle details van de update hieronder, waarmee de racer weer net even wat gestroomlijnder wordt. F1 23 is nu beschikbaar voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Meer weten over de game? Check dan hier onze review.
F1 23 Update 1.17 patch notes november
- Addition of the Scuderia Ferrari SF-23 “Golden Age” Livery, race suit and driver helmets
- Updates to the visuals of the Aston Martin AMR23 to bring the car closer to its real-life counterpart
- Fixed an issue where F2 23 and 5 lap races were incorrectly appearing in Ranked
- Fixed an issue where Events in F1 World tab “Solo & Multiplayer events” were missing their titles and names
- Fixed an issue when completing a race in Multiplayer Grand Prix with multiple races in the playlist does not progress the lobby to the next race
- Fixed an issue where players were being promoted without completing any Ranked Division races.
- Fixed an issue when buying Pitcoin from the store and then buying an XP boost would cause a crash
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes