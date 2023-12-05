2.0 had eigenlijk de laatste, grote update moeten zijn voor Cyberpunk 2077, maar CD Projekt RED verraste vriend en vijand toen ze vorige week onthulde dat er toch nog een patch met een aantal grote zaken onderweg was. Update 2.1 gaat vandaag uitgerold worden en daarom heeft de ontwikkelaar de changelog met ons gedeeld.

Zoals men al in een stream had onthuld, zal update 2.1 onder meer een gloednieuw metrosysteem toevoegen. Hiermee kun je naar een ander deel van de stad reizen terwijl je van het uitzicht geniet. Daarbij kun je je zogeheten “love interest” uitnodigen om samen wat tijd door te brengen én je kunt vanaf nu overal naar de radio luisteren middels de Radioport feature.

Daarbij zijn er in de open wereld zaken aangepast en toegevoegd. V kan namelijk achtervolgd worden door verschillende bendes en het is mogelijk om bij verschillende tentjes aan de bar te zitten. Ten slotte zijn er een boel kleinere probleempjes opgelost.

New features

V’s issue with their NCART City Pass is resolved and they can now travel between the 19 metro stations located throughout Night City on 5 different lines via fast travel or riding the train itself while gazing out the window and watching the world go by.

V will now be able to invite their love interest to spend some time together in any of the apartments. Hangouts are a repeatable, unlimited event that become available once the romance path with a given character has concluded.

You can now listen to the radio while on foot (or while riding the NCART train) using the new Radioport feature. Available while you explore, it switches seamlessly to car radio whenever you get in a vehicle and turns off when quest-specific music starts playing. It is now also possible to adjust the volume directly in the radio window.

Added replayable car races V can take part in after finishing The Beast in Me. Look for race flag icons on the map and win the races to get eddies and a discount for the Autofixer website. Additionally, we improved the racers’ AI to make them more competitive and made enhancements so that the whole experience is much more fun!

Sightseeing binoculars in various scenic spots have been added as another way to appreciate Night City’s vistas.

Accessibility

You can find out more about the Accessibility features available in the game in this article.

Added an option to enable a bigger interface font.

You can now disable the timer in the Breach Protocol minigame.

Added more customization options for the HUD:

Added a new Accessibility tab, moved the Difficulty and Subtitles settings and some of the Controls and Interface options.

Added a “Weapon Cycling to Arm Cyberware” setting, which allows to enable or disable cycling arm cyberware when cycling through equipped weapons.

Quests & Open World

V can now be pursued by gangs after taking an aggressive approach toward them during certain gigs and main quests.

Gigs that involve stealing and delivering a vehicle can now turn into a car chase and a combat sequence.

Decorative vendors spawned inside some kiosks are now functional. Please note that food stands are not impacted by this change.

It is now possible to sit at various bars in Night City and interact with the vendors.

Fixed an issue where some gigs wouldn’t trigger after approaching the quest area.

Chippin’ In – Fixed an issue where Rogue would follow V around permanently.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill – Fixed an issue where Peter Greene’s body was still highlighted after scanning.

Every Grain of Sand – Fixed an issue where the reward vehicle for completing all Badlands gigs did not spawn.

Gas Gas Gas – Fixed an issue where the reward vehicle for completing all City Center gigs did not spawn.

Gig: Olive Branch – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to talk to Sergei Karasinsky because he did not spawn.

Killing in the Name – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to progress past the “Go to the signal’s source” objective because the conversation with Johnny did not trigger.

Life During Wartime – Fixed an issue where Panam would not get on the motorcycle when required to follow her to the gas station.

Space Oddity – Fixed an issue where the quest did not activate even after updating the game to Patch 2.01.

The Prophet’s Song – Fixed an issue where the quest could reappear as “Undiscovered” on the map.

Phantom Liberty-specific

Fixed an issue where enemies in some Suspected Organized Crime Activities in Dogtown did not spawn, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where in-game time would not pass after watching the braindance from Lizzy Wizzy’s concert. It is required to use the Skip Time option for the fix to take effect.

Fixed an issue where Arachnophobia and All the President’s Men achievements were not granted despite meeting the requirements.

The Relic Ruler achievement will no longer unlock after acquiring only one Relic Perk. Please note that this fix will not reset an already unlocked achievement.

Previously exclusive Iconic weapons are now obtainable in the game.

Alabai, Borzaya, Laika, Taigan and Volkodav Iconic weapons will now be available for purchase from the Black Market Vendor if they were not retrieved from an Airdrop.

Addicted to Chaos – Fixed an issue where the quest would complete automatically without actually finishing it.

Addicted to Chaos – Fixed an issue where the garage door would not open after entering the code.

Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos – Fixed an issue where Mr. Hands would not answer when called.

From Her to Eternity – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to place the metal pin on the table in V’s apartment.

Get It Together – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to enter the Heavy Hearts club.

Hi Ho Silver Lining – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to talk to Mr. Hands in the Heavy Hearts club because he wasn’t interactable or did not spawn.

Lucretia My Reflection – Fixed an issue where the player could be stuck in a permanent holocall with Songbird after leaving the abandoned apartment.

Lucretia My Reflection – Fixed an issue where Reed would not call after waiting two days.

Somewhat Damaged – Fixed an issue that could cause the player to get stuck in a crouching position, making it impossible to connect to the port in the core.

Somewhat Damaged – Fixed an issue where sprinting or jumping was permanently disabled after riding the elevator.

Things Done Changed – Fixed an issue where the screen could go black after calling the nurse for players who still experienced this issue on Patch 2.02.

Gameplay

Improved the boss fights with Yasha Ivanov, Boris Ribakov and Adam Smasher. Smasher will now be able to activate Sandevistan.

Added new cyberware

Feen-X: Skeleton Cyberware

Cyberware Capacity cost: 16

Armor: 8/14/20/26/31

+250% RAM Regen Rate when available RAM is below 3/4/5/6/7

Cogito Lattice: Integumentary System Cyberware

Cyberware Capacity cost: 12

Armor: 18/27/36/45/54

+200%/210%/220%/230%/240% Armor from this cyberware when available RAM is below 2/4/6/8/10

Rebalanced stats of multiple cyberware:

Decreased Cyberware Capacity cost for: Memory Boost, Bioconductor, Kerenzikov Boost System, Rara Avis, Reflex Tuner, Defenzikov, Cellular Adapter, Handle Wrap, Axolotl, Microgenerator, Peripheral Inverse, Leeroy Ligament System, Camillo RAM Manager.

Balance changes for some of the perks

Spontaneous Obliteration: Changed -15% recoil to +12.5% Crit Chance for Level 1.

Changed -15% recoil to +12.5% Crit Chance for Level 1. Die! Die! Die!: Changed -15% recoil to +12.5% Crit Chance for Level 1, added a bonus where weapon handling improves as Stamina decreases for Level 2.

Changed -15% recoil to +12.5% Crit Chance for Level 1, added a bonus where weapon handling improves as Stamina decreases for Level 2. Sharpshooter: Added a Stamina cost bonus on top of the existing Stamina Regen Rate bonus for Level 3.

Added a Stamina cost bonus on top of the existing Stamina Regen Rate bonus for Level 3. Shoot to Chill: -7% Stamina cost replaced by +4% Armor penetration

Balance changes for some weapons

Crafted weapons can now have up to two mod slots. Please note that this change won’t affect weapons crafted prior to this patch.

Increased the rate at which mods drop from enemies. Added a chance for weapon mods to appear in containers that previously offered only Crafting Components.

Increased the availability of mods in weapon vendors’ stock, Pax mod will be always available.

It will be now possible to properly install Tech weapon mods instead of Power weapon mods on the HA-4 Grit.

Tier 4 and Tier 5 weapon mods can now be found in weapon vendors’ stock (if the player’s Tier is high enough).

Increased the max ammo limit you can carry in your inventory for all ammo types.

Crafted Iconic weapons will now be properly displayed when put in the stash.

Cyberware Capacity Shards should now drop properly for players who have reached the max level.

Fixed an issue where some Tier 5+ weapons and cyberware were upgraded to Tier 5+ again or to a lower tier.

It will now be possible to activate Overclock while controlling cameras.

Kerenzikov will now work with throwable weapons.

Fixed an issue where the V for Vendetta achievement would unlock despite not meeting the requirements. Please note that this fix will not reset an already unlocked achievement.

Fixed an issue where the player didn’t receive The Quick and the Dead achievement despite meeting the requirements.

Reduced the minimum stick tilt angle required to stay in sprint when playing on a controller.

Secondary stats in cyberware changed via the “Chipware Connoisseur” perk will no longer have their values randomized after saving or loading.

After reaching level 60 in the Netrunner skill, the Overclock ability will now properly reveal the enemies within 10m and allow you to hack them through the cover.

Adjusted the Synapse Burnout quickhack. Decreased the max damage bonus from +400% to +300% for Tiers 3-5. Decreased the max damage bonus from +600% to +400% and lowered the bonus per RAM unit from 12% to 10% for the Iconic variant.

Adjustments to player movement

V can now start sprinting immediately after shooting rather than after a delay.

Fixed an issue where sprinting with held input was canceled by jumping, falling and other actions that don’t cancel toggled sprinting.

If V jumps while sprinting, sprint will now resume upon landing even if V was shooting while in the air (but not at the moment of landing). Also works for aiming, scanning and using melee weapons.

Fixed several issues with the “Multitasker” perk: sprint couldn’t be started while already shooting; sprint was cancelled by jumping, dodging/dashing or running out of Stamina; weapons were rapidly going in and out of the sprinting position (held closer to the chest).

Fixed an issue with the “Ninjutsu” perk where crouch sprinting couldn’t be activated with the hold crouch input.

During a slide with the “Ninjutsu” perk, pressing sprint or dodging/dashing will now make V crouch-sprint.

Sprinting “area” on controller sticks increased slightly to prevent accidentally stopping sprint.

Fixed an issue where sprint couldn’t be toggled during dodge/dash.

Dash slide! Pressing crouch during dodge/dash from a standing position makes V either slide (for forward dashes only) or crouch.

Dodge/dash during slide is now performed in the correct direction based on camera instead of the slide path, but can no longer be backwards or sideways – slide is canceled instead.

Slide direction can now be adjusted slightly sideways with directional inputs.

Slide can now be more consistently performed during a diagonal sprint.

Sliding can now be properly canceled with backward directional input.

Automatic vaulting during dash will no longer happen for backwards or sideways dashes. Regular vaulting with jump input is still possible in any direction.

Automatic climbing during dash will no longer happen if directional input isn’t held.

Automatic vaulting and climbing during dash should now be more consistent.

Fixed an issue where shooting was blocked while falling after an air dash.

Double tap dodge/dash can now be performed while another directional input on keyboard is held (resulting in a diagonal dodge/dash).

Fixed an issue where sprint was canceled by double-tap dodge/dash.

Fixed an issue where slides did not fully execute when playing with the Dynamic Control Scheme on a controller.

Additional changes

After crafting an item with the Active Chimera Core or Cerberus’s Decoded Behavioral System Component, the crafting specs required will disappear from the Crafting panel.

Players who completed all of Regina’s gigs prior to Update 2.0 will have the Neofiber cyberware they received as a reward replaced with Axolotl.

Stats from arm cyberware will now be applied correctly regardless if they are drawn or not.

Fixed an issue where V’s HP wouldn’t drop below 25% due to BioDyne Berserks’s effect remaining active permanently. Please note that this fix is not retroactive, as it won’t affect cases where this issue already occurred prior to 2.1.

Vehicles & Traffic

Opened the previously closed-off highway that spans Westbrook, Santo Domingo and Heywood.

It is now possible to lean while riding bikes. Use LShft/LCtrl on keyboard or Left Stick on a gamepad to make the rider lean – Up to lean forward, or Down to lean back. Leaning only changes your Center of Mass. Lean back and apply the gas to do a wheelie, lean forward and apply the brake to do an endo. Changing your Center of Mass changes how much traction you have at either end. Lean forward a little mid corner to induce oversteer, lean a little back to induce understeer. In the air, lean forward/backward to do flips, steer to do spins!

Added 5 new bikes to purchase from the Autofixer website.

Added a new car – the Porsche 911 Cabriolet. Visit the Autofixer website for more details.

Added an option to mark vehicles as Favorite in the Call Vehicle menu.

Added an option to throw knives and axes while riding bikes.

Improved the melee animations when driving bikes in third person perspective.

Attacking an NPC driver will now cause their vehicle to swerve.

Sound

Overhauled sound effects in scenes in the base game’s main, side and minor quests.

Authoring and up-mixing of scenes to the Surround Sound format.

Added missing sound effects.

Fixed missing post-processing for voices.

Improvements to gun and combat sound effects.

Improvements to vehicle audio.

Various sound fixes.

Panam will no longer sound as if she’s in a holocall when talking to her about events from Phantom Liberty in person.

Visual

Various lighting improvements around the city.

Improved the visuals of Kiroshi scanner highlights.

Changed the appearance of the Blackwall in Transmission to match its appearance in Phantom Liberty.

Fixed an issue where there could be a cigarette permanently attached to V’s hand.

The flame will now be properly aligned with exhaust pipes on the Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X.

Electroshock VFX released by Microgenerator will now have VFX when playing without Phantom Liberty.

Fixed some instances where the animations after installing cyberware at Ripperdocs would not trigger.

UI

Added an option to mark weapons as Favorite, so that selling, disassembling or dropping them is locked.

Changed how Resolution Scaling modes are presented in Graphics Settings. Added a toggle to switch between DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 and Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.2. Depending on your selection you can customize other options, e.g. enable Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Added a tooltip describing how to gain XP in each skill in the Skill Progression panel.

Attempting to attack or shoot in areas where combat is disabled will now display an “Action Blocked” popup on the HUD.

Misc