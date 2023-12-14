Of je nu fan bent van remakes of niet: het mag gerust gezegd worden dat ontwikkelaar ArtePiazza hart en ziel heeft gestoken in Super Mario RPG. Het resultaat was indrukwekkend, zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen. Geen enkele game is uiteraard perfect bij launch en onvoorziene bugs en issues verschijnen vaak uit het niets. Met de nieuwe update worden er weer een paar problemen aangepakt.
Update 1.0.1 is nu uit voor Super Mario RPG en pakt onder meer de Paratroopas bug aan in Monstro Town. Deze bug kon ervoor zorgen dat je niet verder kon met de game, omdat de Paratroopas soms niet verschenen op een punt waar het wel moest. Ook andere bugs die jouw progressie konden tegenwerken, zijn de kop ingedrukt zoals je hieronder in de patch notes kunt zien.
Fixes Related to Game Progression
If you have already encountered the following issues, downloading this update data will resolve the issues.
- Fixed an issue where, after the event where you encounter Paratroopas in Monstro Town, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the Paratroopas would not appear at Land’s End.
- Fixed an issue where, after ending a battle with an enemy in the Mushroom Kingdom, game progression would sometimes be blocked because another battle would continuously start immediately after.
- Fixed an issue where, during an event in Marrymore, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.
- Fixed an issue in the Bowser’s Keep section with six doors where it was sometimes not possible to enter doors five and six.
- Note: If the above issue occurs, leaving the section with the six doors and returning again will resolve the issue.
- Fixed an issue where, in the Sunken Ship area with many cannons, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.
- Fixed an issue where, when stomping on a Shogun in Land’s End, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the screen would not change.
Other Fixes
- Fixed an issue where, when using Thought Peek on Straw Head and Reacher, the messages were switched.