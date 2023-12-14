Of je nu fan bent van remakes of niet: het mag gerust gezegd worden dat ontwikkelaar ArtePiazza hart en ziel heeft gestoken in Super Mario RPG. Het resultaat was indrukwekkend, zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen. Geen enkele game is uiteraard perfect bij launch en onvoorziene bugs en issues verschijnen vaak uit het niets. Met de nieuwe update worden er weer een paar problemen aangepakt.

Update 1.0.1 is nu uit voor Super Mario RPG en pakt onder meer de Paratroopas bug aan in Monstro Town. Deze bug kon ervoor zorgen dat je niet verder kon met de game, omdat de Paratroopas soms niet verschenen op een punt waar het wel moest. Ook andere bugs die jouw progressie konden tegenwerken, zijn de kop ingedrukt zoals je hieronder in de patch notes kunt zien.