Dat Baldur’s Gate 3 van de Belgische ontwikkelaar Larian Studios een succes is, is een understatement. Het spel heeft zelfs de Game of the Year award gewonnen bij The Game Awards. Ondanks dat de game een groot succes is, wil dat niet zeggen dat er geen verbeteringen mogelijk zijn.
Daarom heeft de studio weer een nieuwe hotfix voor de game uitgebracht. Deze lost heel wat probleempjes op waar vooral de Xbox spelers mee kampten. Dit is niet alles, want de update brengt ons ook een nieuwe epiloog en een Honour Mode. Hieronder kan je de patch notes terugvinden:
- Fixed a potential crash when trying to load a savegame in Honour Mode.
- Fixed a potential crash when a second player joins on split-screen.
- Allocated additional memory to fix a crash during the initial cloud sync on Xbox.
- Fixed a potential Xbox crash relating to DLCs.
- Fixed a crash related to cloths.
- Fixed a potential crash.
- Fixed the DC for pickpocketing a container not accounting for the weight and value of the items inside the container.
- Fixed a potential blocker if the host disconnects their Xbox wireless controller while there is a virtual keyboard on screen.
- Fixed a possible crash when trading with NPCs in the Underdark while a party character is near a bibberbang.
- Fixed a potential crash when reloading a save that was done during a cinematic.
- Added a feature to serialize cross-save download and upload requests to avoid crashes on Xbox when multiple big saves are syncing simultaneously.