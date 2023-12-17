Dat Baldur’s Gate 3 van de Belgische ontwikkelaar Larian Studios een succes is, is een understatement. Het spel heeft zelfs de Game of the Year award gewonnen bij The Game Awards. Ondanks dat de game een groot succes is, wil dat niet zeggen dat er geen verbeteringen mogelijk zijn.

Daarom heeft de studio weer een nieuwe hotfix voor de game uitgebracht. Deze lost heel wat probleempjes op waar vooral de Xbox spelers mee kampten. Dit is niet alles, want de update brengt ons ook een nieuwe epiloog en een Honour Mode. Hieronder kan je de patch notes terugvinden: