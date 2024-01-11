De release van Baldur’s Gate 3 ligt inmiddels al enkele maanden achter ons, maar dat houdt ontwikkelaar Larian Studios niet tegen om nieuwe updates op ons los te laten. Het nieuwe jaar is inmiddels ook begonnen en de eerste patch is nu live gegaan.

Het gaat hier om hotfix 16 en als je alle updates wilt lezen, zal je even moeten scrollen. Het zijn enkel technische verbeteringen, dus verwacht geen nieuwe content. Je kan de volledige lijst met veranderingen hieronder nalezen.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is een geweldige game die je tijd zeker waardig is, lees in onze review waarom.