Het gevecht van King Shark, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn en Deadshot tegen de gecorrumpeerde Justice League is voor veel spelers nog in volle gang. De game verscheen twee weken geleden, maar er is nog werk aan de winkel voor Rocksteady Studios. Dit vanwege verschillende bugs en wat balansissues, waarop de ontwikkelaar actie heeft ondernomen en een nieuwe update heeft uitgebracht.
Met deze update worden met name een handvol bug fixes toegepast en er worden enkele aanpassingen gedaan. Een aantal van deze aanpassingen richten zich op spelers die al een hoog niveau (Mastery level 46 of hoger) hebben bereikt. Zo zal de levensbalk van vijanden vanaf deze levels lager zijn vanwege de Burning damage buff, die ook is gefixt met deze update. Om het toch uitdagend te houden, zullen vijanden wel meer schade toebrengen.
Meer weten over Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Lees dan zeker onze review terug.
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug that was causing Burning damage to scale with both player damage buffs and enemy debuffs. Burning damage should only be scaling via enemy debuffs.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Toyman to stack multiple of the same Augment on your gear.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented modifications to Augments on your gear from saving after exiting a multi-player session and joining a single-player session.
CHANGES IN THIS RELEASE:
- Heat Wave’s Molten Skin & The Turtle’s Shell have had their damage reduction reduced from 100% to 90%.
- Due to some players exploiting certain mission mechanics, vehicle kills during Gizmo’s Support Squad missions no longer grant XP. You are still awarded XP for mission completion.
- With the fix to Burning damage, players will be less likely to get to the same Mastery Level as before.
- As a result, we will be creating new Leaderboards in the interest of fairness. Fear not though, as we will be archiving the existing Leaderboards, so those currently atop the rankings will live on in infamy!
- With the fix coming to Burning damage scaling and hearing the concerns around hitting a wall when climbing Mastery levels, we have reduced enemy health scaling for Mastery levels 46 and above.
- To keep things challenging, enemies at Mastery level 46 and above will now deal more damage.