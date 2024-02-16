Het gevecht van King Shark, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn en Deadshot tegen de gecorrumpeerde Justice League is voor veel spelers nog in volle gang. De game verscheen twee weken geleden, maar er is nog werk aan de winkel voor Rocksteady Studios. Dit vanwege verschillende bugs en wat balansissues, waarop de ontwikkelaar actie heeft ondernomen en een nieuwe update heeft uitgebracht.

Met deze update worden met name een handvol bug fixes toegepast en er worden enkele aanpassingen gedaan. Een aantal van deze aanpassingen richten zich op spelers die al een hoog niveau (Mastery level 46 of hoger) hebben bereikt. Zo zal de levensbalk van vijanden vanaf deze levels lager zijn vanwege de Burning damage buff, die ook is gefixt met deze update. Om het toch uitdagend te houden, zullen vijanden wel meer schade toebrengen.

