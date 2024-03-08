We hebben er wat langer op moeten wachten dan oorspronkelijk de bedoeling was, maar op 20 maart 2024 zal Alone in the Dark toch echt in de winkel liggen. We weten nu echter al welke trophies PlayStation 5-bezitters kunnen vrijspelen.
De PS5-versie van de remake van Alone in the Dark bevat in totaal 38 trophies, waarvan er 21 brons, 12 zilver en 4 goud zijn. Natuurlijk is er ook een platinum trofee voor degene die alle trophies vrijspeelt. De volledige lijst is als volgt:
Bronze Trophies
The Thin Veneer of Civilization – Break through a barrier
Whatever It Takes – Kill a monster with an opportunity
Come At Me! – Kill a monster with a melee weapon
Now You’re On the Trolley! – Kill a monster with a ranged weapon
On the Mend – Put a talisman socket back together
An Honest Day’s Work – Play for more than 8 hours
Welcome to Derceto – Break into Derceto
In Between There Are Doors – Find your own talisman
Left Holding the Bag – Find Jeremy’s bag
Somewhere Else Entirely – Find the Convent pf Taroella
Losing My Mind – Walk into the desert
Where I Belong – Return to Derceto
When Therapy Makes It Worse – Break through the barriers of self-deceit
The Past as a Present – Get what you want
Frenzy – Enter hell
Don’t Mind If I Do – Finish a Lagniappe set
Watch Out Where You’re Waving That Thing – Aim your gun at a human being
Bonfire Night – Kill an enemy with fire
Hard Boiled – Kill an enemy with shotgun
Gangster – Kill an enemy with Tommy gun
You Can’t Keep Me Out! – Open all of the safes and locks in the game
Silver Trophies
I Don’t Got All Night – Finish the game in 3 hours or less
Found & Lost – Talk to Jeremy in the chapel
Drop Me Off In New Orleans – Escape the Dark Man
I Abandoned Him – Own up to your awful past
I Stole the Child and Let Him Down – Own up to your awful past
Back to Normal – Break the Pact with the Dark Man
What Just Happened? – Give Grace a present
Nobody Knows What Happened – Consider ending it all
Radical Acceptance – Submit to the Dark Man
One of the Thousand Young – Join a cult
Librarian – Read all the clues
Chatterbox – Talk to everybody about everything
Gold Trophies
Look At All the Free Stuff I Got! – Find all the lagniappes
Case Closed – Save New Orleans from the Black Goat
Teetotaller – Finish the game without drinking from your flask
Voor Xbox-bezitters geldt natuurlijk dat deze lijst als achievements zal opduiken. Het is alleen nog niet bekend hoeveel gamerscore je voor elk krijgt.