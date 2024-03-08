We hebben er wat langer op moeten wachten dan oorspronkelijk de bedoeling was, maar op 20 maart 2024 zal Alone in the Dark toch echt in de winkel liggen. We weten nu echter al welke trophies PlayStation 5-bezitters kunnen vrijspelen.

De PS5-versie van de remake van Alone in the Dark bevat in totaal 38 trophies, waarvan er 21 brons, 12 zilver en 4 goud zijn. Natuurlijk is er ook een platinum trofee voor degene die alle trophies vrijspeelt. De volledige lijst is als volgt:

Bronze Trophies

The Thin Veneer of Civilization – Break through a barrier

Whatever It Takes – Kill a monster with an opportunity

Come At Me! – Kill a monster with a melee weapon

Now You’re On the Trolley! – Kill a monster with a ranged weapon

On the Mend – Put a talisman socket back together

An Honest Day’s Work – Play for more than 8 hours

Welcome to Derceto – Break into Derceto

In Between There Are Doors – Find your own talisman

Left Holding the Bag – Find Jeremy’s bag

Somewhere Else Entirely – Find the Convent pf Taroella

Losing My Mind – Walk into the desert

Where I Belong – Return to Derceto

When Therapy Makes It Worse – Break through the barriers of self-deceit

The Past as a Present – Get what you want

Frenzy – Enter hell

Don’t Mind If I Do – Finish a Lagniappe set

Watch Out Where You’re Waving That Thing – Aim your gun at a human being

Bonfire Night – Kill an enemy with fire

Hard Boiled – Kill an enemy with shotgun

Gangster – Kill an enemy with Tommy gun

You Can’t Keep Me Out! – Open all of the safes and locks in the game

Silver Trophies

I Don’t Got All Night – Finish the game in 3 hours or less

Found & Lost – Talk to Jeremy in the chapel

Drop Me Off In New Orleans – Escape the Dark Man

I Abandoned Him – Own up to your awful past

I Stole the Child and Let Him Down – Own up to your awful past

Back to Normal – Break the Pact with the Dark Man

What Just Happened? – Give Grace a present

Nobody Knows What Happened – Consider ending it all

Radical Acceptance – Submit to the Dark Man

One of the Thousand Young – Join a cult

Librarian – Read all the clues

Chatterbox – Talk to everybody about everything

Gold Trophies

Look At All the Free Stuff I Got! – Find all the lagniappes

Case Closed – Save New Orleans from the Black Goat

Teetotaller – Finish the game without drinking from your flask