Hoewel Skull and Bones verre is van de AAAA-game die Ubisoft ons beloofde, krijgt de game naar goede gewoonte van de uitgever uitstekende ondersteuning. Zo is nu update 1.000.007 uitgebracht en die komt met een reeks van bug fixes, gameplay tweaks en wat verbeteringen hier en daar.

De lijst met patch notes is vrij uitgebreid en vind je hieronder. Helemaal onderaan tref je een overzicht met aankomende evenementen, waaruit wel blijkt dat de zeebonken onder ons zich de komende tijd niet hoeven te vervelen met de game.

Gameplay Updates

Seasonal Rewards

Players who reach Diamond tier by the end of the current season will be eligible for vanity set ‘Gilded Sin’ Set

Activities & Events

Relocated the activities notification to the right side of the screen over the tracker widget. Tracker widget will disappear when the notification is visible. Loot notification appear up and pushes old notifications down. Included new notification for PVP encounters.

Only 1 notification will be displayed for all new available Empire Opportunities Players may select the “Empire Opportunities” notification to expand the Helm Overview to view the new opportunities available on the map.

Zamaharibu and Rode Maangodin returns to the Indian Ocean from 23rd April onwards, up till the end of Season 1 (28th May) Previously, players had to complete “From the Deep” contract before being able to pick up the bounty contract “Jaws of Retribution”. After the update, players who are at Kingpin Infamy Tier will be eligible to pick up “Jaws of Retribution” contract from the Sainte-Anne or Telok Penjarah bounty board while the activity is scheduled. Previously, players had to complete “Oceans Apart” contract before being able to pick up the bounty contract “Anguish from the Abyss”. After the update, players who are at Kingpin Infamy Tier will be eligible to pick up “Anguish from the Abyss” contract from the Sainte-Anne or Telok Penjarah bounty board while the activity is scheduled.

Updated number of Rode Maangodin clone ships to a maximum of 4 at any one time, even when players are grouped up while attempting “Anguish of the Abyss” bounty contract.

Increase world activity timer from 10 to 12 minutes for solo players attempting to engage in the La Peste world activity.

Added a cooldown period penalty for players that leave Hostile Takeover and Helm Wager after the activity begins. Hostile Takeover: Upon leaving the activity midway, the player would not be able to join any Hostile Takeover opportunities in the next 20 mins. Helm Wager: Upon leaving the activity midway, the player would not be able to join any Helm Wager opportunities in the next 30 mins.

Players can earn up to a maximum of 350k Pieces of Eight after successfully completing a Helm Wager. i.e player carries 600k Po8, starts and completes Helm Wager, they earn up to 350k Po8 for a total of 950k Po8.



Multiplayer (Co-op)

Increase Call-for-Help distance range from the local region to server-wide. Increased from 5000m >32000m.

Increase persistent duration of the Call-for-Help notification from 60 sec > 300 sec.

Improvements and Bug fixes

Combat

Fixed an issue where Players participating in a PvP activity with the PvP flag off could not heal other players with the flag off and not participating in a PvP activity.

Increased damage dealt by Rempah towers so they pose more challenge to players of similar Ship Rank.

The Helm & Empire Overview

Fixed an issue where the unfunded Manufactory continues to produce Pieces of Eight.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect ‘Supply run’ material was displayed on tooltip of the Empire Management upgrade “Discounted Supply Materials”.

Fixed an issue where an inaccurate production rate for Pieces of Eight is displayed when player tries to fund any Manufactory after exiting the game.

Inventory & Storage

Contract items will no longer use up inventory slots.

Fixed an issue where excess quest items could not be removed from the player’s inventory after completing the contracts.

Text & Voice Chat

Updated our voice and text chat in-game feedback in compliance with Ubisoft Player Safety Guidelines. Players can now choose to customize chat privacy settings through their Ubisoft Account page.

Additional information from Self-Help pages: Ubisoft account chat preferences

Contracts

Fixed an issue where the contract tracker does not update to “Deliver: Plaguebringer Captain head” for ‘Peste Control’ contract.

Fixed an issue where “Anguish from the Abyss” bounty contract did not correctly end upon after a player group took down Rode Maangodin.

Fixed an issue where players cannot progress with the contract “The Arms Of Night” as “Van Kinckel’s schemes” objective item was missing from inventory.

Fixed an issue where the contract “Hell’s Blacksmith” cannot be completed because the player is able to hand over Ornate cannon outside of the contract.

Fixed an issue where the player cannot find the Usurper Leader in the contract “Nightfall Missives”.

Fixed an issue where the DMC Patroller did not spawn during the contract “Twilight Keepers”.

Fixed an issue where players are unable to interact with the crate should they interact with it without reading the ‘Kinckel’s Scheme’ to progress with the contract “The Arms of Night”.

Fixed a bug where the 2 Plaguebringer captains’ heads is not correctly removed from the players’ inventory after turning them in for the contract “Peste Control”.

Interactions

Fixed an issue where the “Interact” prompt was unavailable when player was in combat at various forts.

Fixed an issue where players will get stuck when talking to the Carpenter in Sainte-Anne first.

Fixed an issue where the player to get stuck in the Vanity Atelier upon repeatedly pressing ‘close’ while on the captain customization screens.

Leaderboard

Fixed an issue where the weekly reset visually occurred a day early in the weekly leaderboard.

Fixed end-of-season reward string showing as invalid ID on the Leaderboard.

Fixed an issue affecting some players where Sovereigns were not being awarded to affected players that met achievement reward conditions.

UI & Notifications

Updated world event map markers to display on the edge of the map.

Updated Call-for-Help indicators to be displayed on the edge of the map edge when Call for Help is initiated.

Fixed an issue where the notification ‘Pieces of Eight secured’ pops up when the player who had accepted Helm Wager is sunk and respawns at sea.

Updated the ‘dismiss’ option for the Helm Wager opportunity from press to hold.

Fixed an issue where player cannot mark another player’s ship on map whose PVP setting is ‘On’.

Fixed an issue where Store Preview is stuck in infinite loading for “First Mate Whiskers” in seasonal tab.

Fixed an issue where the player can claim Smuggler Pass rewards before completing the prerequisite contract to interact with the NPC William Blackwood.

Mitigated an issue where player is unable to interact with game menus, objects and/or NPCs after collecting mail from mailbox and sprinting.

Fixed an issue where player will get stuck on black screen while repeatedly presses ‘select ‘and ‘back’ button in Settings menu.

Fixed an issue where purchasing Premium Pass using Battle Pass Tokens causes an error when purchasing the Premium Pass Bundle.

Fixed an issue where player receives notification ‘Cannot afford more’ while buying items in the Black Market despite having enough Pieces of Eight

Fixed the low-resolution icon of the ‘White Skull Rum’ when collecting the finished product from the Distillery.

Fixed the missing Contract icon for the contract item “van Kinckel’s orders” letter for the contract ‘Twilight Keepers’.

Fixed “Serpentine Slaughter” ship vanity icon to display the two-headed version for depicted for medium-sized ships.

Localization & Text

Fixed the incorrect text in the Empire Overview screen from “Season” to “Resets in”.

Fixed an incorrect description for Ouroboros Armor to “heals 15% of damage braced” instead of “15% of hull health”.

Fixed various localization issues in the Store.

Fixed a localisation issue where certain characters were displayed as “??” in the Maintenance notice.

Fixed an issue where translated text is missing for “End of season reward” on Seasonal Leaderboards when menu language is changed to other than English.

Updated various localization text.

[Codex] Removed descriptions and hints regarding the Carronade weapon from the Codex and the Blacksmith crafting screen.

Others

Fixed a crash that occurs after fast travelling multiple times.

Fixed potential crash when archives have been read, and subsequently unspawned.

Fixed potential crash when status effect expires.

Fixed a crash that occurred after interacting with the “Embark” option after accepting the “First Blood” contract.

Fixed a server crash due to during outpost refresh, player with helm orders, quit the game or abandon the helm orders.

Fixed an issue where player will get stuck with loading screen after quitting the store menu opened by gold-purchased cosmetic items.

Fixed an issue where player gets stuck in a black screen at the settings menu after changing the subtitle language.

[Ubisoft Connect] Fixed an issue where the ‘Time Limited Challenges’ does not display progress.

Fixed an issue where a toggle glitch occurs when the player switches the setting for Microphone Input Device and Voice Chat Mode.

Robotic Voice is heard for a Crew Bark that is triggered during combat when audio is set to German.

General improvements to Matchmaking and re-matchmaking upon initial failure.

[Controls] Fixed an issue where the Playstation controller inputs affected in-game controls while Ubisoft Connect overlay is open.

Ongoing & Upcoming Season Events

The Blighted Bastion – 16th April – 28th May – Take on La Peste as he makes his last stand in Blighted Bastion. Thanks to William Blackwood, the location of La Peste’s stronghold has been revealed.

The Opwelling – 30th April – 7th May – The DMC have deployed the Opwelling, a powerful warship. Designed to enable the DMC to cement their supremacy in the Indian Ocean. Do you have what it takes to take it on?

The Mizerja – 14th May – 28th May – The Fara’s formidable warship has reappeared in another effort to impair the Sea People. Are you brave enough to take on this challenge?

Jaws of Retribution – 23rd April – 28th May – A mysterious create has returned once again to the East Indies. Its time to take on the Zamaharibu. And as we’ve said before, no it is most definitely not a pet.

Anguish from the Abyss – 23rd April – 28th May – Are you superstitious Captain? We’ve heard of these rumours that a DMC ship haunts these waters.