Evil Empire heeft laten weten dat The Rogue Prince of Persia early access niet langer op 14 mei beschikbaar zal zijn. Deze versie van de game is namelijk wat opgeschoven en de reden voor deze beslissing is een leuke: Hades II.

De ontwikkelaar laat op Steam weten dat iedereen op het moment de Hades II early access – sinds 6 mei beschikbaar – aan het spelen is en dat geldt ook voor het team zelf. Aangezien deze titel in hetzelfde genre thuishoort is het niet ideaal om The Rogue Prince of Persia zo snel daaropvolgend uit te brengen.

Evil Empire wil iedereen de tijd geven om Hades II te kunnen spelen, waardoor ze besloten hebben om de early access van The Rogue Prince of Persia wat op te schuiven. De nieuwe datum zal op 13 mei bekend worden gemaakt. Het officiële statement is als volgt:

“Seeing as everyone and their mum is playing that game (including our entire team… and their mums), we have decided to let people have their fun with it before we release The Rogue Prince of Persia.

We will still be releasing in May and will be back with a precise date on Monday.

While we have every confidence in The Rogue Prince of Persia, it’s not every day that a game in the same genre as you, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024, will release into Early Access a week before you plan to do the same.

We are not prideful enough to ignore the implications of that, and we truly believe that this short delay is the best decision for us and our Early Access journey.

We also want to give Hades 2 a headstart before we start running, it’s only fair ;)”