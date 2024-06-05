Pc-gamers kunnen sinds kort een early access-versie van The Rogue Prince of Persia spelen. Voor deze titel is nu de eerste patch verschenen die zich op de meest kritieke issues richt.
De update zorgt er onder andere voor dat er een aantal crashes worden voorkomen. Tevens zorgt de patch er voor dat de performance een stuk beter is dan voorheen. Dit resulteert in hogere framerates.
De volledige changelog is als volgt:
- Big round of optimization and clean up to improve overall performance
- Added more failsafes to save files to prevent weird behavior when resuming runs
- Fixed an issue that caused medallion effects to linger after restarting a run
- Fixed a crash that could occur during Baatar’s fight
- Fixed a crash caused by summoners in Garden
- Corrected font issues with Chinese localization