De samoerai zonder meester die zich nog in Rise of the Ronin bevinden, hebben ongetwijfeld gemerkt dat er een nieuwe update verschenen is. Update 1.06 is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden op de PS5 en het gaat hier om een kleine.

Het meest noemenswaardige is dat er een aantal set bonussen van outfits uit versie 1.05 worden aangepast en voorzien zijn van buffs. Ook zijn er een aantal skills op de schop gegaan en er worden een handjevol bugs aangepakt.

Hieronder de kort, maar krachtige lijst met patch notes.