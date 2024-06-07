De samoerai zonder meester die zich nog in Rise of the Ronin bevinden, hebben ongetwijfeld gemerkt dat er een nieuwe update verschenen is. Update 1.06 is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden op de PS5 en het gaat hier om een kleine.
Het meest noemenswaardige is dat er een aantal set bonussen van outfits uit versie 1.05 worden aangepast en voorzien zijn van buffs. Ook zijn er een aantal skills op de schop gegaan en er worden een handjevol bugs aangepakt.
Hieronder de kort, maar krachtige lijst met patch notes.
Rise of the Ronin Update 1.06 Patch Notes
Adjustments
- Adjusted and buffed the new set bonuses that were added in Ver. 1.05.
- “Prodigious Dragon”
- Adjusted “Upgraded Counterspark”, so that successful countersparks are now slightly easier to do. “Ferocious Tiger”
- Adjusted “Ki Regeneration (Blade Flash)” to now also activate on Flash Attacks as well.
- Adjusted and reduced knockback distance on successful countersparks on attacks from certain enemies.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed rare bug where the game would crash on grapple attacks hitting enemies.
- Fixed bug where you could not rescue players when under specific conditions.
- Katana: Hayabusa-ryu – Fixed bug where you could not counterspark after charge attacks.
- Fixed rare bug where attacks would not register on certain enemies.
- Fixed rare bug where restoring public order in Unruly Areas would crash the game. Other minor fixes.