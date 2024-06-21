Of je Elden Ring nog dagelijks speelt of al een jaar niet meer hebt aangeraakt: het is vandaag een grootse dag voor de community. De Shadow of the Erdtree uitbreiding is immers na lange tijd wachten eindelijk daar, en het is naar onze mening een must-have. Ook andere media zijn het daarmee eens en dat maakt Shadow of the Erdtree de best beoordeelde uitbreiding ooit.

Eind vorige week werd al aangekondigd dat er een update aan zat te komen voor Elden Ring en die is inmiddels live. Deze update brengt natuurlijk ondersteuning voor de uitbreiding, maar verrijkt de game ook met een aantal nieuwe features. Zo zijn er allereerst vijf nieuwe haarstijlen toegevoegd. Verder worden items die je nu voor het eerst oppakt in je inventory aangeduid met een uitroepteken.

De update is overigens met zo’n 11GB aan de forse kant. Alle patch notes van deze update kan je hieronder bekijken. We raden aan om de patch notes goed door te lezen, want er zitten naast de nieuwe features ook interessante balansaanpassingen voor wapens bij.