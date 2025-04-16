De Hardcore modus voor Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is nu beschikbaar

Warhorse Studios heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Deze update, versie 1.2.4 om precies te zijn, komt met verschillende verbeteringen voor de stabiliteit van de game, wat bug fixes, tweaks voor wat quests en meer.
De belangrijkste toevoeging met deze update is echter de Hardcore modus, die eerder al beloofd werd. In deze modus zal je positie op de map uitgeschakeld worden en ook je kompas is niet langer bruikbaar. Om toch de weg te kunnen vinden, introduceert deze modus de optie om de weg te vragen aan NPC’s.
Hieronder alle details van de laatste update.
New
Hardcore Mode
- Introduced the option to start a new playthrough in hardcore mode. More on Hardcore Mode here.
Features
Balance
- Rebalanced shop prices for herbs, so that they never sell for a higher price than their buying price.
Barber
- Added the bald hairstyle option for Henry.
- Fixed shadow flickering under certain weather conditions.
Dice
- Fixed a crash caused by getting hit while choosing dice.
Items
- Fixed the broken wreath model.
Mods
- Fixed issues with saving when having too many mods installed.
Skills & Perks
- Fixed Sagittarius, On the Road, Salva, and Wildrider perks not working properly when taken while playing on 1.1.X and after loading on 1.2.X.
Stability
- Fixed several most frequent crashes.
Platform-Specific Fixes – Xbox
- Fixed some saves not being available to load due to Gold edition / Season pass licensing issues.
Quests
Judgment Day
- Fixed incorrect NPC behavior after completing the final quest.
- Fixed the victory overlay sometimes not displaying correctly.
The Jaunt
- Fixed Lord Semine sometimes getting stuck after the practice fight on the way from Semine.