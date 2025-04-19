Star Wars Outlaws voor Nintendo Switch 2 aangekondigd, naast DLC uitbreiding ‘A Pirate’s Fortune’

De Nintendo Switch 2 is nog niet uit, al druppelen er vanuit verschillende ontwikkelaars wel al releasedata voor (nieuwe) games binnen. Ubisoft heeft aangekondigd dat Star Wars Outlaws op 4 september uit zal komen voor de Nintendo Switch 2.

Naast de aankondiging van de Switch 2 versie, heeft Ubisoft ook de uitbreiding ‘A Pirate’s Fortune’ uit de doeken gedaan. De DLC is een verhaaluitbreiding waarin Kay en Nix de samenwerking aangaan met piraat Hondo Ohnaka. Ze nemen het op tegen Stinger Tash en de Rokana Raiders, infiltreren de Khepi Tomb en gaan op jacht naar verborgen geheimen en schatten.

“Team up with legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka and face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders as you infiltrate the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds.

Along the way, you’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy.

As part of the update alongside “A Pirate’s Fortune,” all players will be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will include an outfit for Nix, a Trophy for the speeder and a Trinket for both the speeder and the Trailblazer! The gift will appear in your delivery crate on the Trailblazer after downloading and installing the update.”