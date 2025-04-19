Versie 2 van Lords of the Fallen steekt de game in een gloednieuw jasje

Zo’n anderhalf jaar na de release van Lords of the Fallen heeft ontwikkelaar Hexworks hun game in een radicaal nieuw jasje gestoken. Versie 2.0 van Lords of the Fallen is namelijk live gegaan en die brengt heel wat indringende veranderingen met zich mee.

De combat is helemaal herwerkt, de UI ziet er beter uit, je bewegingen zijn soepeler… we kunnen nog wel even doorgaan! Ook interessant om te weten: als eigenaar heb je nu ook een gratis ‘Friend’s Pass’ waarmee je een vriend kan uitnodigen om mee te spelen, zonder dat die zelf de game hoeft aan te schaffen. Lees hieronder de veranderingen na en bekijk een video die de nieuwe versie in de bloemetjes zet.