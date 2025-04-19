Logo
Versie 2 van Lords of the Fallen steekt de game in een gloednieuw jasje

Nieuws
Simon Verbeke on 19 April 2025 om 17:00

Zo’n anderhalf jaar na de release van Lords of the Fallen heeft ontwikkelaar Hexworks hun game in een radicaal nieuw jasje gestoken. Versie 2.0 van Lords of the Fallen is namelijk live gegaan en die brengt heel wat indringende veranderingen met zich mee.

De combat is helemaal herwerkt, de UI ziet er beter uit, je bewegingen zijn soepeler… we kunnen nog wel even doorgaan! Ook interessant om te weten: als eigenaar heb je nu ook een gratis ‘Friend’s Pass’ waarmee je een vriend kan uitnodigen om mee te spelen, zonder dat die zelf de game hoeft aan te schaffen. Lees hieronder de veranderingen na en bekijk een video die de nieuwe versie in de bloemetjes zet.

Following over 50 post-launch updates, Lords of the Fallen version 2.0 marks the definitive edition of the dark fantasy action RPG, adding numerous new features and improvements, including:

  • Shared-Progression Cross-Play Cooperative Play – Both players now save all main story progress as long as they’re on the same “New Game” and have defeated a similar number of main bosses within one. Both players retains all loot, 100 percent vigor, and can revive each other in all online sessions.
  • Free Friend’s Pass – Invite any friend to join your adventure in online co-op even if they don’t own the game. Friends keep loot and character progress, plus get full offline access to the tutorial and character creator
  • Revamped Combat and Movement – V2.0 adds smoother animations, better weapon response, refined lock-on, improved evasions, and new grievous strike prompts
  • Dedicated Jump Button – Jump anytime with a single button for improved platforming
  • Full Weapon Audio Overhaul – Feel every swing, parry and block like never before
  • Overhauled Character Creator – Create more lifelike characters with improved facial detail, body shapes, and visual fidelity
  • Modernized User Interface and Heads-Up Display – Cleaner UI, optional HUD toggle, and dynamic HUD for immersive gameplay
  • Improved Tutorial Experience – Clearer instructions and a new in-game guidebook for easy reference
  • Umbral Lamp Guidance – Lamp can now highlight the path to your next vestige, helping you navigate Mournstead.

