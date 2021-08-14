

Vorige maand verscheen update 1.11 voor Outriders en People Can Fly heeft nu weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht. Het betreft hier update 1.12 en die is nu beschikbaar voor alle platformen waarop de game is verschenen.

Een van de belangrijkste zaken waar deze update zich op richt is het aanpakken van de crashes, die de game kent. Daarnaast komen er met deze update ook diverse buffs naar classes, wapens en wapenmods, waardoor daarin de nodige balans veranderingen zichtbaar zullen zijn.

Tot slot is ook de multiplayer van een update voorzien, die nu nog soepeler zou moeten werken. Hieronder alle details op een rijtje en voor meer informatie over Outriders kan je hier bij onze review terecht.