

Outriders verscheen dik een jaar geleden en recent werd er een nieuwe uitbreiding voor de game aangekondigd. People Can Fly blijft dus zoals beloofd ondersteuning bieden, maar tegelijkertijd is het de vraag hoe lang ze dat nog blijven doen. De game blijkt namelijk nog altijd niet winstgevend te zijn.

In augustus 2021 liet People Can Fly weten dat ze geen royalties hadden ontvangen voor de verkopen van Outriders en dat is niet veranderd. Volgens de ontwikkelaar komt dit doordat Outriders niet in staat is geweest om de ontwikkelkosten, alsook marketing en distributie kosten terug te verdienen voor Square Enix.

“Since the game was completed and placed on the market (which happened on April 1st 2021), the Company has been entitled to royalties payable if specific proceeds (as defined in the agreement) from its sales ensure that the publisher recovers a predetermined level of costs incurred in connection with the development, promotion and distribution of the game. The level of royalties depends on the amount of specific proceeds from the game’s sales.

The Group received no royalties from the publisher for the period to December 31st 2021, which means that as at the reporting date net proceeds from the sale of Outriders were insufficient to recover the costs and expenses incurred by the publisher to develop, distribute and promote the title. This was confirmed by the royalty statement for the fourth quarter of 2021, received by the Group from the publisher.”