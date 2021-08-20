Sucker Punch heeft vandaag gezamenlijk met de release van Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut ook een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht. Hoewel er officieel geen patch notes beschikbaar zijn, hebben mensen op Resetera een overzicht opgesteld van de aanpassingen.
Hieronder valt de mogelijkheid om elk duel/kamp opnieuw te spelen, alsook de optie om de knoppen van de controller qua functies aan te passen. Verder zijn er de nodige animaties toegevoegd en verder geoptimaliseerd. Hieronder de onofficiële changelog.
Gameplay:
- Ability to replay every duel/camp including Khotun though this does not include the second Khotun fight
- Control mapping
- Option to toggle lock-on in the menu (Up on the D-Pad)
- You can now use the Grappling Hook on slack lines
Visuals:
- Jin has a slightly longer bowing animation
- New assassination animations
- New icons for stealth, defense, and ranged charms
- Option to hide quiver
- New sword animation (one being an animation only seen exclusively after the Ronin duels)
- Elegant Ghost Mask no longer resets your ghost armor to default black
- Fox-kun has an updated model, also, new petting animations
- No more colored button prompts
Story:
- Two monks can be found on a road near Akashima that ties in to the Iki expansion.
- Depending what side of the enemy you assassinate from, Jin stabs on the side of the neck and throws him down with one hand, blade still in the neck… straight stab to the Adam’s apple and also a side stab then Jin poses on one knee for a sec.
- Slightly new animation when you block incoming arrows. They don’t disappear to the ground like before but instead deflect up in the air slow enough to see the direction of the deflection and arrow hit the ground.
- When you change your saddle color, it now uses the same format as when your change armor color
- In the collections menu they separated everything by category now
- When checking your ammo there’s now only one row of inventory as opposed to two separate rows
Nice top game en top devs
Bij het installeren van de directors cut op de ps5 update krijg ik steeds een foutmelding, wat een klerezooi.
@Anoniem-5413:
Wat geeft ie aan?
Ik heb echt zin het weer te spelen maar helaas geen ps5 maar kan niet wachten om terug te keren naar het eiland!