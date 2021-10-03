Patch Notes

Important: As previously explained, today’s patch does not include any discussed changes to Moaning Winds, Fortress or Legendary Armor Set changes. These changes are all part of a bigger update that is still a little way away.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to stutter when entering the drained lake during the third enemy encounter in the Scorched Lands expedition.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to stutter when engaging Crawlers in battle during Expeditions

Fixed an issue that would force matchmaking privacy setting to default to “Open”. The privacy setting should now remain “Closed” when set. This should help further reduce AFK matchmaking.

Added an AFK status for players on friends lists

Fixed a bug that could cause client shots to sometimes deal no actual damage to enemies.

Further improved the visibility of the Brood Mothers Surge AOE skill limits.

Changed the behaviour of the Devastator’s Impale, so that the game will detect impaled enemies as dead even before they disappear.

The Devastator’s “Reflect Bullets” skill will now protect from Sciathan projectile attacks.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Pyromancer’s Phoenix Nesling passive to restore 100% rather than 50% of Health while in Multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that could cause players to be teleported back into cover if they used Thermal Bomb shortly before exiting cover.

Fixed a bug that was preventing players from reviving themselves and other players after using the Trickster’s Borrowed Time skill.

Fixed a bug that could prevent Devastators from being able to consistently dodge if they had the Auto Reflect mod active.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Plague Sower and the Cannonball Legendary Sets to not retain their set bonus after a transition.

Fixed a bug that could cause the Technomancer’s Plague Sower set bonus to not proc consistently.

Fixed a bug that could cause certain mods like “Grand Opening” to not proc if the player was on their last magazine.

Fixed a bug that could cause certain ammo related mods to retain their effects, even after having been replaced, thereby leading to inconsistent gameplay. This issue would previously resolve itself when returning to the lobby. Affected mods included Brain Eater, Clip of Amalthea, Perpetuum Mobile, Vampiric Mag, Toxic Lead, Reforging Bullets.

Fixed a bug that allowed the mod “Unstoppable Force” to be stacked with itself.

Fixed a bug that could cause shards invested in sidearms/second primary weapons to cause inconsistent behaviour on the primary weapon.

Resolved an issue that prevented secondary characters from picking up Journal Entries if they had already been collected on a different character.

Crash fixes