Counterplay Games heeft ons voorzien van een nieuwe patch voor hun looter-slasher, Godfall. Het gaat alleen om een aantal bug fixes, je hoeft dus geen nieuwe content te verwachten voor het spel. Dat is ook niet geheel raar, aangezien we twee maanden geleden al aan de slag mochten met de Fire & Darkness uitbreiding.
De patch notes zijn als volgt:
- Solved an issue where players could receive an incorrect/negative amount of Ascension Points.
- Solved an issue where secondary ailment traits would no longer grant bonus damage after being upgraded.
- Solved an issue where rapidly killing a group of enemies could cause a delay in spawning loot.
- Solved an issue in the Tower of Trials where rapidly killing a group of enemies and interacting with a Chest or Spring would cause a delay spawning loot or displaying Boon/Bane choices.
- Solved an issue where players could be kicked back to the Sanctum from AToT when opening up their menu after picking up many pieces of loot quickly.
- Solved an issue where players could choose the same Curse more than once in a Lightbringer round.
- Solved an issue where players could choose a Curse from the same category more than once in a Lightbringer round.
- Solved an issue where light beacons in Lightbringer would not point towards Light Caches if activated during earlier phases.