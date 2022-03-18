

Godfall was één van de launch games van de PlayStation 5 en een uitgeklede versie was een paar maanden terug nog via PlayStation Plus verkrijgbaar. Hoewel de game inmiddels vrij ‘oud’ is, blijft ontwikkelaar Counterplay Games met deze titel bezig.

Zo hebben ze nu de Exalted update voor de game aangekondigd, die op 7 april zal verschijnen. Deze update brengt de nodige nieuwe content naar de game en voegt ook de nodige quality of life verbeteringen aan de titel toe. Verder brengt de update alle veelgevraagde features vanuit de community naar het spel.

Volgens de ontwikkelaar is dit de culminatie van anderhalf jaar post-launch ondersteuning, waarbij men voor deze update uitvoerig naar de community heeft geluisterd. Dit brengt ons ook bij het onderstaande overzicht van wat de update zoal bevat.