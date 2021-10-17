General / Game Modes

Added support for the PS4 event “Tournament” feature.

Pressing the △ button at the main menu displays any upcoming PlayStation Tournaments open to entry, and will automatically match players with their opponents during supported tournaments. This feature is not supported on the PS5 console, or on the PS4 version when running on a PS5 console. (Arc System Works does not provide sponsorships, endorsements, or management.)

Reduced the network connection time upon login.

Added a “Sync R-Code with Server” feature under System Settings from the main menu Settings option.

Using this feature downloads the R-Code from the server and applies it as the R-Code for the current save data. Please use this feature when your save data has been deleted or lost.

Network Mode

When the player’s suggested floor is the Celestial Floor, they will now begin matching on the Celestial Floor after selecting Quick Start from the main menu.

Training Mode

When Counter Setting and either Automatic Psych Burst or Automatic Roman Cancel are set simultaneously, the Counter Setting will be prioritized.

Battle

The battle version has been updated from 1.04 to 1.05. You can check the battle version in the Replay Theater, etc. Some missions in Mission Mode have been changed to reflect this.

Fixed a bug where sound effects for flame attacks would be played multiple times under certain circumstances.

R-Code

Fixed a bug where the Maximum Combo Damage and Maximum Combo Hits would not be displayed properly. Previous data will be reset on login, and properly registered from current gameplay.

Damage from Wall Break will now be included in Maximum Combo Damage, Total Damage Dealt, and Total Damage Taken.

Other

Fixed a bug where the Network functions would not respond properly, mostly after viewing a large amount of play data from the Ranking screen.

Major Confirmed Issue:

Network features are completely inaccessible under certain play environments.

We are continuing to look into and address this issue.