Psychonauts 2 verscheen in augustus eerder dit jaar en de game beviel ons uitstekend, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. In de tussentijd wordt de game nog met enige regelmaat voorzien van nieuwe updates en dat is nu ook het geval. Deze update is met name interessant voor de PS5-gebruikers onder ons.

Update 1.07 voor Psychonauts 2 is nu beschikbaar en deze verbetert onder meer de stabiliteit en resolutie wanneer de game op de PS5 gespeeld wordt. Daarnaast zijn er ook wat nieuwe features geïntroduceerd, die je hieronder kunt bekijken in de patch notes.