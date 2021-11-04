Psychonauts 2 verscheen in augustus eerder dit jaar en de game beviel ons uitstekend, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. In de tussentijd wordt de game nog met enige regelmaat voorzien van nieuwe updates en dat is nu ook het geval. Deze update is met name interessant voor de PS5-gebruikers onder ons.
Update 1.07 voor Psychonauts 2 is nu beschikbaar en deze verbetert onder meer de stabiliteit en resolutie wanneer de game op de PS5 gespeeld wordt. Daarnaast zijn er ook wat nieuwe features geïntroduceerd, die je hieronder kunt bekijken in de patch notes.
New features:
- Bonus Psychoseismometer unlocked in Otto’s lab after finishing Gisu’s quest, making it possible to unlock enemy achievements during post-game state.
- Check marks appear in location selection menus to indicate if all collectibles in a location have been found.
- Otto-Spot photo filter to show collectibles in the Otto-Shot photo mode.
- Show all available figments in the figment viewer menu even if you haven’t found them yet.
Bugs fixed:
- General stability improvements for all platforms.
- Improve environmental collision to prevent player and objects rarely falling through walls and floors.
- Fix issues related to fall death and water curse, and preventing them from being broken if interrupted by a cutscene.
- Fix duplicate characters and stray animation appearing in some cutscenes.
- Fix issue that could cause flickering around objects submerged in water.
- Improve save checkpoints to prevent the player’s save data getting into a bad state.
- Improve photo mode stability.
- Expand the mental health advisory message.
- HUD improvements to prevent extra health brains from appearing.
- Improve PS4 version’s resolution and stability on PS5.
- Pause PC version when controller is unplugged.
- Standardize PC controls between cutscenes and dialogue trees.
- Improve xCloud streaming touch controls.