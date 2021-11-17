De meeste games die ‘exclusief’ voor de Xbox zijn, komen ook uit voor de pc. Dat is echter niet het geval met CrossfireX. Deze shooter komt alleen naar de Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S. Er is nog geen releasedatum bekend, maar deze komt wel steeds dichterbij.

In een ‘bussiness report’ van Remedy – die verantwoordelijk is voor de singleplayer campagne van CrossfireX – staat te lezen dat er flink progressie wordt geboekt. Ze zijn nu op het punt dat de ontwikkelaar bezig is met het afwerken en fine-tunen van de game. Dit betekent dus dat de releasedatum in zicht begint te komen.

“Our dedicated team for Crossfire’s HD Story Mode and CrossfireX is currently focused on finetuning and polishing the technical details of the story version of the game to provide the best quality and gaming experience. Crossfire’s HD story mode and CrossfireX game launches are getting closer, and the exact timing of the launches is at the discretion of Smilegate and its publishing partners.”