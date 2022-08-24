Ben je CrossfireX een beetje zat aan het worden? Dan hebben we goed nieuws voor je. Er is een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor de online first-person shooter, die nieuwe content met zich meeneemt.
De nieuwe update wordt onder de naam ‘Babylon’ aangeboden en voegt onder andere twee nieuwe maps en verschillende nieuwe wapens toe. Tevens is het matchmaking systeem verbeterd. De volledige lijst van de nieuwe update van CrossfireX is als volgt:
- Two New Maps – Babylon is a new Occupation map available in the Modern multiplayer mode, and the Satellite map is available in the Search & Destroy, Modern and Classic multiplayer modes.
- Reintroduced Maps – The Submarine map has been introduced with Classic Knife-Team Deathmatch for a limited Time. The Transport Ship map was added to Modern Team Deathmatch mode.
- Game Improvements – An improved matchmaking system, updated control customization options and more customization of the minimap and improvements to the standard aim response curve.
- New Weapons, Skins, and Accessories – Four new base weapons added: AP-45, HAMMER MK2, KALASH-LMG and MODEL 1903, each are purchasable with in-game currency (GP), alongside 25 new weapon skins and three new weapon accessories.
- New In-Game Mission: Rise of Babylon – Players can earn the new KALASH-103 Alpine Strike weapon skin and KALASH-103 Base weapon by playing the Babylon map for more than 100 minutes.
- Free Event Battle Pass + BP EXP Boost Event – Players will be able to unlock up to six free weapon skins, boosts, premium currency (CFP) and in-game currency (GP)