

Een week geleden liet ontwikkelaar 343 Industries al weten dat er meer playlists op komst zijn voor de multiplayer van Halo Infinite. In een bericht op Reddit heeft de studio nu meer details daarover gegeven en spelers van de game hoeven niet lang meer te wachten.

Halo Infinite krijgt komende dinsdag, 14 december, namelijk een nieuwe update. Hiermee worden vier nieuwe playlists aan de multiplayer toegevoegd. De nieuwe playlists zijn Slayer, Fiesta, FFA en Tactical Slayer (SWAT). 343 Industries zegt dat er nu eerst een standaard variant van Slayer wordt toegevoegd, maar dat de studio ook werkt aan variaties van deze playlist. Die zullen in de toekomst worden uitgebracht.

Behalve de nieuwe playlists, brengt de update van komende week ook aanpassingen aan de challenges met zich mee. Enkele challenges die aan specifieke modi verboden waren worden uit Halo Infinite verwijderd, maar er komen ook nieuwe challenges die in het teken staan van de aankomende playlists. Ook komt er een geheel nieuwe categorie challenges die gebaseerd is op ‘player score’.

Het volledige bericht van 343 Industries kun je hieronder lezen. Meer weten over Halo Infinite? Lees dan hier onze review.

hey everyone – Last weekend I said I’d be back once we had updates to share around near term playlist plans for Halo Infinite. I’m happy to report that a Slayer playlist is officially locked and loaded for the update next week. Four new playlists: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will all be added via a services update on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

As I noted last week, the team’s original plans for a Slayer playlist included a variety of new variants that weren’t going to be ready in time to deploy before the holiday break. To address player feedback for Slayer in the near term, we’ll be releasing a basic Slayer offering to start and will look to bolster and expand with more variants in a future update.

Next week’s update will also include adjustments to challenges including removing some particularly frustrating mode-specific ones, reducing some requirements for others, making the weekly ultimate challenge less intensive (getting there is tough enough), and adding brand new challenges specific to the new playlists. Personally I’m eager to check out a new challenge category that’s based on accumulating player score (a small initial step towards ‘performance based XP’). We’ll have some more details to share on Halo Waypoint next week.

Lastly, on a semi-related note – please know that the team is aware of and actively investigating reports of intermittent hiccups affecting some players in BTB over the last few days. Additionally, the team is continuing to review Ranked matchmaking and player feedback around potential anomalies.

Thank you to everyone who has shared constructive feedback and filed support tickets for issues you’re running into! More to come. Have a great weekend!