Final Fantasy-fans worden in het eerste kwartaal van 2022 op hun wenken bediend. Door uitstel verschijnt Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster in februari en in maart komt Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin uit. Van de laatstgenoemde is nu iets meer informatie bekendgemaakt.

Producer Jin Fujiwara heeft op het PlayStation Blog laten weten dat Stranger of Paradise moet worden gezien als een vervangend hoofdstuk van de allereerste Final Fantasy. In het origineel was Garland de grote vijand en in Stranger of Paradise speel je als dit personage. Je krijgt in de game te zien waarom Jack – die dus later Garland werd – uiteindelijk voor het kwaad heeft gekozen. Dit werd namelijk niet duidelijk gemaakt in de eerste Final Fantasy.

“I believe a good antagonist should have a clear reason as to why they became a villain in the first place, so I felt digging deeper into that aspect of Garland would be interesting.

In Final Fantasy I, you see him from the start of the game as a knight who has embraced the darkness, but the story never elaborates on why he went down that path. We thought we could expand upon the lore of the original game through Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Originby portraying one possibility as to why Garland ended up as he does.”