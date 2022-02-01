In een recent interview met GamesRadar heeft Sonic Team geuit hoe blij ze zijn om te werken met de huidige generatie hardware voor hun nieuwe titel. Ook hebben ze een tipje van de sluier opgelicht over hoe we de extra kracht terug zullen zien op onze schermen zodra Sonic Frontiers te spelen is.

“We’re excited to bring the game onto next-gen consoles, as both the visual and technical gameplay elements will be elevated on the newest platforms, as games are beginning to be released natively onto next-gen, it’s exciting to be a part of the wave that will really deliver on the full potential of these consoles.”

Veel wil Sonic Team nog niet kwijt, maar SEGA belooft een groots avontuur en een grote stap vooruit voor de Sonic franchise, want waar Sonic op het witte doek supersuccesvol is, zijn de Sonic-games al jarenlang wisselvallig in kwaliteit. Met betere hardware en een nieuwe design filosofie hoopt Sonic Team ditmaal een echte “open zone” ervaring te kunnen bieden, zoals zij dat zelf stellen.

Wat het ‘open zone’ concept precies is in Sonic Frontiers weten we nog niet, maar als we er ons iets bij zouden moeten voorstellen, dan denken we aan meerdere sandboxes zoals we dat ook zien in Monster Hunter en Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

“With Sonic Forces, the team set out to create a compilation of high-speed Sonic action games that flipped the usual Sonic storyline on its head, taking place in a world where the evil Dr. Eggman had prevailed. Within this new storyline and world, we created new Sonic environments and characters like the villain Infinite. With Sonic Frontiers, we are challenging ourselves to deliver an all-new style of Sonic action adventure. We’re once again expanding the Sonic Universe, bringing in new environments and additional features, to create a totally new type of open-zone experience.”

Sonic Frontiers komt in het vierde kwartaal van 2022 uit voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.