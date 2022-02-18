

Marvel’s Avengers is wellicht een wat teleurstellende titel, maar dat betekent niet dat ontwikkelaar Crystal Dynamics het daarom zomaar opgeeft. De game heeft al een aantal updates gehad, maar de roadmap die destijds werd gedeeld is inmiddels voorbij. Het was even stil, maar de ontwikkelaar verzekert ons dat er nog een nieuwe roadmap zit aan te komen.

Ze zijn met van alles bezig voor de game, maar willen eerst goed genoeg op weg zijn alvorens ze er een releasedatum op gaan plakken qua eerste content drop. De roadmap moet natuurlijk wel haalbaar zijn. Wel weten ze al mede te delen dat patch 2.3 in maart zal verschijnen. Deze zal ook diverse verbeteringen met zich meebrengen.

Het volledige statement van Crystal Dynamics lees je hieronder.

“Hey, everyone!

We know many of you have been eagerly awaiting our next formal roadmap for Marvel’s Avengers. We aren’t yet ready to reveal the next full roadmap, but we can share some news about our next update and how we’re improving and changing the game in the near- and medium-term.

In Marvel’s Avengers, core game systems must evolve with the player base and as we learn more about how players play. A number of the systems built at launch haven’t grown and aren’t sufficiently delivering the most fun Super Hero team experience. We addressed some of this in our last patch with the addition of Shipments, a reworking of the gear upgrading system, a streamlined resource economy, and other changes. More of this type of work (like a refresh of rewards for events like Red Room Takeover and Corrupted Vibranium) is ongoing and is a substantial part of our near-term development plan.

To give some specific examples, let’s take a sneak peek at Patch 2.3 (currently planned to release in March 2022) and a sample of the changes it will bring, as well as some elements in progress for release shortly afterwards.

First, Nick Fury is returning to lead SHIELD and coordinate future Avengers Initiative missions alongside Director Hill.

This comes with a much-needed rework of the War Table and the mission-select system. We’re changing how to find, select, and launch missions on the leveling journey throughout the Avengers Initiative. Our primary goal is to improve the flow for new players to reduce frustration in the leveling process. The more organized and directed experience will also create larger, more concentrated matchmaking pools for higher-level players.

We’re also taking the opportunity to use what we learned in the past year to further balance gear perks. We’ve seen some amazing builds and plan on creating an even wider variety of powerful builds to discover and play. Alongside a wider variety of builds we’ll be making gear sets earnable through a wider set of play activities to give you more options to hunt for the perfect build in your own way.

The new Shipments system added in 2.2 has been really successful at providing another path to cosmetic rewards while rewarding play, but it has had a fairly major impact on our Units economy. We plan to make adjustments in the next patch by adding Units as additional rewards to a number of end-game activities.

Last update we experimented with allowing players to earn weekly rewards from completing the Omega-Level Threat and the Raid for each of their Heroes, not just once per account. We’ve really liked the results of that, and we’re planning to extend that per-Hero system to Mega Hives in the next update.

Lastly, we’ll continue to prioritize critical bugs like improving raid stability and player feedback on where we need to make tuning adjustments.

This is just a glimpse of what lies ahead. Stay tuned to our dev blogs and livestreams for more info about Patch 2.3 where we plan to go over the changes in detail as we get closer to release. We also can’t wait to share more about our long-term plans and will do so as soon as our teams finalize development and launch schedules.

We’ve loved our adventures together, and we’re excited to show and share with you the adventures we have planned for new ways to fight, new Heroes to fight with, new challenges to face and how we plan to continue expanding Marvel’s Avengers. Thanks for playing with us!”