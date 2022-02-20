

Sinds de release van Call of Duty: Vanguard wachten veel spelers met smart op een competitieve Ranked Play modus voor de multiplayer. Activision en Sledgehammer Games kondigden al eerder aan dat de modus deze week zou lanceren en inmiddels is dat gebeurd aan de hand van update 1.13, waarvan nu ook alle details bekendgemaakt zijn.

De update voert een paar bug fixes door, maar is vooral bedoeld om Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Vanguard te lanceren. De competitieve modus is nu eerst in betavorm uitgebracht en laat spelers de multiplayer spelen met regels die bijvoorbeeld ook worden toegepast in de officiële Call of Duty League. Op basis van je prestaties in Ranked Play krijg je een bepaalde ranking en het doel is om ieder seizoen een zo hoog mogelijke Skill Rating te halen, wat je weer diverse beloningen op kan leveren.

Hieronder alle details van update 1.13 voor Call of Duty: Vanguard, met daarbij ook meer uitleg over hoe Ranked Play werkt.