Sifu wist bij de onthulling al direct de aandacht te trekken bij veel martial arts liefhebbers en dat is meer dan logisch. Sifu scoort immers prima in verschillende media en ook wij waren tevreden met wat de Franse ontwikkelaar Sloclap heeft neergezet, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Uiteraard is er nog wel werk aan de winkel en een nieuwe update verhelpt wat problemen.

Allereerst voegt update 1.07 de optie voor voice-over in Mandarijn toe, waardoor je Sifu dus in een nieuwe andere taal kan ervaren. Verder worden er een aantal exploits en bugs aangepakt waar nu geen sprake meer van mag zijn. Zo kan je niet langer een vijand met de sweep attack raken die al op de grond ligt en de Shrine beloningen zijn nu altijd beschikbaar, ongeacht op welke leeftijd je het level voltooid hebt.

De eerder aangekondigde moeilijkheidsgraad-optie zit nog niet in deze update, maar zal op een later tijdstip verschijnen. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.07 checken.