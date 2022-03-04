Sifu wist bij de onthulling al direct de aandacht te trekken bij veel martial arts liefhebbers en dat is meer dan logisch. Sifu scoort immers prima in verschillende media en ook wij waren tevreden met wat de Franse ontwikkelaar Sloclap heeft neergezet, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Uiteraard is er nog wel werk aan de winkel en een nieuwe update verhelpt wat problemen.
Allereerst voegt update 1.07 de optie voor voice-over in Mandarijn toe, waardoor je Sifu dus in een nieuwe andere taal kan ervaren. Verder worden er een aantal exploits en bugs aangepakt waar nu geen sprake meer van mag zijn. Zo kan je niet langer een vijand met de sweep attack raken die al op de grond ligt en de Shrine beloningen zijn nu altijd beschikbaar, ongeacht op welke leeftijd je het level voltooid hebt.
De eerder aangekondigde moeilijkheidsgraad-optie zit nog niet in deze update, maar zal op een later tijdstip verschijnen. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.07 checken.
Sound design :
- Added Mandarin Chinese voice over
Design :
- Tweaks on camera : a pass has been done on all levels to remove camera collision and visibility on some level environments that could block the view during combat.
- Fixed the infinite loop exploit of hitting an enemy already down with the sweep attack.
- Fixed an issue where Fajar would stop attacking the player in the second phase
- Fixed the Blade technique infinite loop exploit against Kuroki
- The shrine rewards unlocks are now always saved when finishing a level. (It was only saved if the level was finished with a younger age before)
UX/UI:
- High Contrast Display is now available for Playstation users
- Display additional input combinaison on controller layout
- Fixed issues with remapping Focus for keyboard users
- Fixed subtitles being cropped when resizing
HUD:
- Fixed issue for the Japanese PS4 version where remapping the interaction input could block the navigation in some menus.
Dev:
- Fixed multiple bugs and crashes
- Performance optimization
Art:
- Fixed minor issues with level art & lighting
- Fixed Chinese calligraphy mistakes in the Sanctuary – still WIP thanks @materwelonz!