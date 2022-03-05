

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nu bijna twee weken verkrijgbaar en vanavond zal de Raid geopend worden voor alle spelers. Als je onze special hebt gelezen, dan weet je dat de nieuwe uitbreiding meer dan de moeite waard is dankzij de nieuwe elementen, alsook de campagne en meer.

De uitbreiding is technisch ook zeer solide, maar er zijn alsnog wat issues hier en daar. Bungie heeft dat nu opgelost middels hotfix 4.0.0.2. en de details van die update zijn nu ook gedeeld en hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Naast het toepassen van tweaks en het aanpakken van kleine problemen, brengt de update ook wat bugfixes wat de ervaring ten goede moet komen en exploits tegen moet gaan.