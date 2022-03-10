Kena: Bridge of Spirits heeft al een flink aantal updates gekregen, maar sommige gamers hadden toch nog last van wat problemen. Een nieuwe patch zorgt er nu voor dat ook deze issues worden opgelost.
Een van de problemen waar sommige spelers tegenaan liepen, was dat een bewegend platform niet hoog genoeg reikte waardoor ze niet verder konden. Dit en meer bugs zijn nu verleden tijd. Dit dankzij patch 1.16. De volledige lijst met wat de patch allemaal oplost en aanpakt is als volgt:
- Canceling a Rot Infused Arrow/Bomb now returns a pip of Rot Courage to Kena.
- Improved Rot Hammer targeting.
- Fixed bug with enemies sometimes not spawning during a Cursed Chest fight.
- Fixed bug with moving platform in the Village Heart Caves not rising high enough.
- Fixed interaction with Hana being possible after defeating the Woodsmith.
- Fixed bug where Mask view would not always enter first-person.
- Fixed sensitivity setting not affecting Photo Mode and the Mask. Improved camera control to more closely match the in-game camera.
- Fixed bug with Corrupted Taro getting stuck when bound at the wrong moment.
- Fixed small animation bugs.
- Fixed control remapping menu bug.
Nog steeds de beste game van vorig jaar tot op heden