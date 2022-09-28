De grote jubileum update van Kena: Bridge of Spirits is er dan eindelijk en het is een zware jongen. De update brengt niet alleen bug fixes, maar ook langverwachte nieuwe content zoals New Game+ met onder andere nieuwe vijanden, uitdagendere gevechten en zelfs baasgevechten met meer fases. Als kers op de taart kunnen spelers ook nieuwe kostuums vrijspelen.

De update brengt ook nog een nieuwe modus genaamd Spirit Guide Trials en de toevoeging van Charmstones, voorwerpen die de stats en vaardigheden van Kena veranderen. Benieuwd naar de volledige lijst aan veranderingen van de update? Bekijk ze hieronder.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits update 2.02 patch notes

New Game+

Combat adjustments (redesigned and more challenging)

New enemy types unique to New Game+

“Many” bosses have some additional phases

Charmstones

Individually equipable – these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena’s stats and abilities. Some Charmstones contain a benefit and a drawback, encouraging players to strategize about how they want to take on certain enemies and challenges. Rare Cursed Charmstones are aimed at players who want a serious challenge by attacking the game with reduced abilities. Players will find most Charmstones hidden around Kena’s world, with a few connected to another big addition: Spirit Guide Trials.

Spirit Guide Trials

New Game Mode accessed from the Mask Shrine. It will fall into three different categories: Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

Each Trial can be played as many times as players want, and they include various objectives to complete within that particular Trial.

Outfits

New outfits are rewarded by completing Trials. These new clothing options are inspired by the characters Kena meets in her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each Trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as unique Charmstones.