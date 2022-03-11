Aliens: Fireteam Elite wordt al sinds de lancering gepest door vele bugs. Er zijn wel al wat patches verschenen die wat problemen oplosten, maar er bleven nog vele over. Nu is er een nieuwe update die een sloot aan bugs aanpakt.
Op vrijwel alle fronten wordt Aliens: Fireteam Elite verbeterd. Zo worden bugs aangepakt van onder andere wapens, audio en de user interface. Update 1.19 zorgt er dan ook voor dat de game een veel prettigere ervaring wordt dan eerst het geval was. De volledige lijst is als volgt:
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS
- Fixed a bug where the OCAP-91 Volcan wouldn’t stumble enemies after the first hit stumble.
- Fixed an issue with Gun Perk procs that would sometimes cause them to trigger twice (granting 2 stacks of their buff) per proc. They should now only trigger once per proc.
- Fixed a bug with timing discrepancies that resulted in players dealing less damage due to a single-frame delay in the firing of some Weapons.
- Fixed a bug where ammo limitations were not correctly applied to client players, resulting in client players having a higher ammo capacity than the host.
- Fixed a bug where machine gun reticles pulse once the Weapon has reached its max spread reduction.
- Perks and Attachments associated with firing burst Weapons will now trigger with their first shot.
- Fixed the fire rate display for Burst Weapons, so now the proper fire rate will be displayed.
- Guns: M41A3 Burst Rifle: Fixed a bug that caused the 4 star perk to decrease Stability on Hit while in ADS. The 4 star perk now properly increases Stability on Hit while in Aim Down Sight.
- Fixed an issue with the Type 99 Incinerator that could cause a progression blocker in The Only Way to Be Sure: Breach mission.
ANIMATION
- Holstered guns are now visible when switching to a sidearm if the holster slot is not already filled.
- Fixed a bug where some doors in the Giants of the Earth and The Gift of Fire campaigns would behave strangely after being opened.
- Fixed a bug that caused idle animations to break on the matchmaking screen after changing handgun muzzle Attachments.
- Fixed a bug that caused Xenos to appear to fall through the floor after vaulting.
AUDIO
- Fixed a bug where a weapon’s audio could repeat after a player was stumbled or otherwise incapacitated, until they fired the Weapon again.
- Fixed a bug that caused a burst of audio prior to mission start.
CAMPAIGN
- Fixed a bug so that Synths now spawn properly in the first encounter of The Only Way to Be Sure: Breach Mission.
- Fixed a bug where players could get sent on Missions they didn’t have downloaded when playing as a client.
CHALLENGE CARDS
- Fixed a bug with the Main Weaponry Only Challenge Card that caused VFX and Audio to go missing until swapping to the sidearm weapon.
CONSUMABLES
- Players now receive a message to alert them when a Vulnerability Assessment Drone is already in use by another team member.
- Fixed a bug that caused Vulnerability Assessment Drones to sometimes refresh when the timer ran out.
ENEMIES
- Maintenance Synths now have the appropriate amount of health for each difficulty level.
ENVIRONMENT
- Made visual improvements to moss textures in the game.
KITS
- Demolisher: The Fire & Forget Perk now deals increased Area of Effect damage, as expected.
- Doc: Fixed a bug where players wouldn’t heal if they placed a Suppression or Painkiller Station while it was out of energy, and then refilled it by picking up a med kit.
- Doc: Fixed a bug where the buff icon for Trauma, Painkiller, and Suppression Stations sometimes wouldn’t appear.
- Gunner: The Mobility Perk now properly increases the duration of the Stay on Target Passive Ability.
- Gunner: The Short, Controlled Bursts and Let’s Rock Perks now properly apply to the first shot of each burst, in addition to the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th shots of the burst. Additionally, they now provide non-automatic guns with the benefits stated in the tooltip. Previously, most non-automatic guns were getting no benefit from this Perk.
- Recon: The Recon class will no longer be able to fire their weapon when placing a Support Drone, and will need to let go and re-press the input to fire again.
- Recon: The Eye On the Prize Perk now provides 15 Combat Rating as expected.
- Recon: The Blood Hound Ability will now only display the “No Valid Target” notification for the player that is activating the Ability.
- Technician: Fixed an issue with Charged Coils that allowed it to recharge in half the time, and caused the UI recharge timer to become out of sync.
- Technician: Fixed a bug where the Charged Coils Ability’s Area of Effect would not trigger the Disruptive Technology Perk.
UI
- Fixed a bug where some waypoints in Priority One: Rescue would sometimes not appear on the Motion Tracker.
- Fixed an issue where there was inconsistency between the distance values of waypoints in the game with what showed on the Motion Tracker.
- The center dot no longer turns off when loading into a Mission if the option is enabled.
- Enemy outlines are now turned on by default for Standard mode.
- Fixed a bug that caused Character Appearance changes to save even after choosing to exit the menu without saving.
- The HUD will now indicate which member of the fireteam is holding a Mission item, such as a Power Cell.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent a notification from displaying to inform a player when their ammo and Aid Kits capacity is full.
- Fixed a bug with hidden caches that sometimes caused the notification to incorrectly repeat the name of the first team member who opened it when subsequent players opened it.
- Added a message to Spectator Mode, so that team members know who they are spectating.
- Fixed an issue where the Patch Into Network marker was not appearing on the Motion Tracker in the Priority One: Rescue Mission.
GENERAL
- Fixed a bug so that the Technician’s Charged Coils Ability will no longer stick to Ko in the Endeavor.
- Fixed a bug so that Santos stays in the frame during conversations with him on the Endeavor.
- Fixed a bug where a Xeno would sometimes get stuck in the ceiling during Wave 9 in Horde Mode.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when deploying Doc’s Suppression Station Ability while using the Combat Stims Ability and Beneficial Side Effects Perk.
- Fixed a bug where players could occasionally interact with Intel they had already obtained.
- Fixed a bug where pinging would not work properly when holding a Mission item like a Power Cell.
- Fixed a bug on Xbox that could prevent a player from joining a game if the host disconnected from and then re-connected to the Internet after sending out an invite.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the level to unload when spectating another player.
- Players now start with Thumbs Up, Point, and No Way emotes equipped by default.
- Players can no longer join sessions with players on a different version of the game.
- Players can no longer ping for help after getting killed in action.
- Field effects created from explosions now properly scale their radius based on Perk Modifiers.
- Players must first load into the Endeavor before they can join a queue.
- Players can no longer ping while emoting with a controller.
- Fixed a crash resulting from switching profiles with Windows Game Pass.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a player tried to spectate another player while near an interactable object.
- Maintenance Synths that are in their docking stations will now spawn at the appropriate difficulty level.