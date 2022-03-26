

Eerder deze week kwam de grote Season 2 Reloaded update uit voor Call of Duty: Vanguard en Call of Duty: Warzone. Hiermee werd er weer een lading nieuwe content aan beide games toegevoegd. Meer details daarover kun je hier nog eens teruglezen.

Enkele dagen later is zowel Call of Duty: Vanguard als Warzone weer van een nieuwe patch voorzien. In het geval van Warzone gaat het om een kleine update die een drietal tweaks met zich meebrengt. De veranderingen zijn allemaal van toepassing op Rebirth Island. De belangrijkste aanpassing is dat Juggernaut spawns nu een stuk minder voor zullen komen. Hieronder de volledige patch notes van de update voor Warzone.

Naast Warzone heeft dus ook Call of Duty: Vanguard een patch gekregen en die heeft wat meer inhoud. Zo heeft ontwikkelaar Sledgehammer Games nu de ‘Experimental Playlist’ geïntroduceerd. Dit is een testplaylist waarin Sledgehammer aankomende gameplay-aanpassingen gaat testen en zo feedback van spelers kan ontvangen, voordat de wijzigingen definitief in de hele game worden doorgevoerd. Momenteel worden in deze playlist verbeteringen voor de spawns getest.

Verder heeft de update wijzigingen gebracht voor onder meer attachments en killstreaks. Alle details vind je in de changelog hieronder.

Experimental Playlist

A primary goal of the spawn system in Vanguard is to prevent players from spawning in a position where an enemy player immediately threatens them. We recognize that this system frequently fails to select a quality spawn point on smaller maps based on analytics and player feedback.

In the new Experimental Playlist, we have modified the spawn system to better determine the quality of a given spawn location on the map. With these changes, players should feel that spawns are less random, especially in objective-based modes. In the first iteration of what will be a reoccurring Experimental Playlist, players will experience a moshpit of the following maps and modes.

Maps: Shipment, Das Haus, and Dome

Shipment, Das Haus, and Dome Modes (Core): Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint

The Experimental Playlist is available now! Give it a try and share your feedback with us on in our survey.

Attachments

The goal of the following changes is to transition some of the Chariot 18″ Rapid Barrel penalties to the .50 BMG Mags. Players should find that the .50 BMG BAR is now more challenging, while the Barrel Attachment is a viable option on a wider variety of loadouts. Note: These changes were implemented on March 22.

Chariot 18″ Rapid Barrel (BAR)

Decreased recoil while firing.

.50 BMG 20/30 Round Mags (BAR)

Increased initial recoil while firing.

Decreased horizontal recoil.

Perks

Engineer (Perk 2)

Players equipped with the Engineer Perk will no longer have their radar scrambled while an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is active.

Field Upgrades

Tactical Insertion

Addressed an issue that causes an excessive amount of lights to emit once placed.

Killstreaks

Spy Plane (4 Kills)

Reverted unintentional increase to cruise speed.

Counter-Spy Plane (4 Kills)

Reverted unintentional increase to cruise speed.

The following Killstreaks are no longer restricted while an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is active. Counter-Spy Plane (4 Kills) Glide Bomb (5 Kills) Bombing Run (7 Kills)



Ball Turret Gunner (12 Kills)

Increased audio levels while active.

Modes

Arms Race

Players can no longer spawn on squadmates who are in a contested base.

Lethal and Tactical Equipment is no longer immediately refilled when a Field Upgrade is purchased at a Buy Station.

Players will no longer respawn with weapons equipped from the ground.

Improved the Victory and Defeat UI at the end of a match.

Addressed an exploit that allowed players within the protected area of an owned base to be killed by the Goliath Field Upgrade.

Ranked Play

Weapon Blueprints

Blueprints can now be equipped in Ranked Play and appear in-game with correct visuals.

Restricted attachments are flagged in Create-a-Class and automatically removed if the Blueprint is equipped in-game.

UI Improvements