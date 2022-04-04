Het wil maar niet echt vlotten met Halo Infinite. Zo kwam er onlangs naar buiten dat de coöp campagne opnieuw is uitgesteld, waardoor de start van het tweede seizoen op 3 mei niet gehaald wordt. Daarnaast ontbreekt Forge ook nog steeds, maar het doel is wel om die modus met de start van seizoen 3 alsnog te introduceren.
Dat is uiteraard nog ver weg, dus ligt de focus voor nu op de lessen die er zijn geleerd tijdens het eerste seizoen en de lancering van het tweede seizoen. In een uitgebreide blogpost op de Halo Waypoint website kun je hier meer over lezen. Verder is er ook een kort overzicht (zie hieronder) gepubliceerd met wat je mag verwachten.
We recommend reading the full blog below to get all the details and context, but here’s a quick look at some of the updates coming when Season 2 launches on May 3.
This is by no means everything, and you can find additional insights from the team in each of their sections below, but we wanted to list some outcomes we think you’d like to see up front that are already locked and loaded for next month as work continues in numerous other areas.
AUDIO
- The ability to hear an opponent’s shield recharge sound will be reduced to prevent providing too much information about a player’s location
- The volume of the Grunt Birthday Party sound effect will be increased in Campaign
MULTIPLAYER
Arena
- Catalyst (new Arena map) will be added to multiple playlists on day one
- King of the Hill will be added to multiple playlists
- Attrition will be added to multiple playlists
- In Attrition, a revived player will be able to move immediately after spawning back in
- Motion Tracker (Radar) will have its outer edge detection enabled for shooting and sprinting in social playlists
Big Team Battle
- Breaker (new BTB map) will be added to matchmaking on day one
- Jeff Steitzer’s voice is returning to call out player-earned medals
- Issue causing asymmetrical Weapon Rack spawns has been addressed
Matchmaking
- Rather than track a player’s entire session, the CSR progression bar will now reflect the progress made from their most recent match
Custom Games & Forge
- Addressing some Custom Game bugs, with more coming down the road
Personal AI & Spartan Chatter
- Balance adjustments were made to emphasize what’s most important for players
PC
- Noticeable stability improvements; the team has resolved dozens of PC crashes
SANDBOX
Networking
- Melee fights should be more consistent, with opponents “phasing” through each other less and “whiffing” less when a melee should’ve connected
Weapons
- A global melee damage decrease of 10% on all weapons will require the Mangler to land two shots and a beatdown for a kill.
- The Ravager’s base (non-charged) shot will see a damage increase
Friend or Foe (IFF) Recognition (Player Outlines)
- This system will now have options allowing players to modify the opacity and thickness based on their preferences
Equipment
- Drop Wall will see slight performance increases
- Overshield will provide slightly more shielding
Vehicles
- Chopper collision (splatter) damage will be increased to its vehicle-splattering glory
- Banshee’s agility and damage output will be increased to improve its role as a strike fighter
- Warthog & Razorback should be more resistant to flipping and bouncing
Maar twee nieuwe maps na 5 maanden? Dit is toch te gek voor woorden. Live service heeft multiplayer gaming kapot gemaakt