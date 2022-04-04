Het wil maar niet echt vlotten met Halo Infinite. Zo kwam er onlangs naar buiten dat de coöp campagne opnieuw is uitgesteld, waardoor de start van het tweede seizoen op 3 mei niet gehaald wordt. Daarnaast ontbreekt Forge ook nog steeds, maar het doel is wel om die modus met de start van seizoen 3 alsnog te introduceren.

Dat is uiteraard nog ver weg, dus ligt de focus voor nu op de lessen die er zijn geleerd tijdens het eerste seizoen en de lancering van het tweede seizoen. In een uitgebreide blogpost op de Halo Waypoint website kun je hier meer over lezen. Verder is er ook een kort overzicht (zie hieronder) gepubliceerd met wat je mag verwachten.

We recommend reading the full blog below to get all the details and context, but here’s a quick look at some of the updates coming when Season 2 launches on May 3.

This is by no means everything, and you can find additional insights from the team in each of their sections below, but we wanted to list some outcomes we think you’d like to see up front that are already locked and loaded for next month as work continues in numerous other areas.

AUDIO

The ability to hear an opponent’s shield recharge sound will be reduced to prevent providing too much information about a player’s location

The volume of the Grunt Birthday Party sound effect will be increased in Campaign

MULTIPLAYER

Arena

Catalyst (new Arena map) will be added to multiple playlists on day one

King of the Hill will be added to multiple playlists

Attrition will be added to multiple playlists

In Attrition, a revived player will be able to move immediately after spawning back in

Motion Tracker (Radar) will have its outer edge detection enabled for shooting and sprinting in social playlists

Big Team Battle

Breaker (new BTB map) will be added to matchmaking on day one

Jeff Steitzer’s voice is returning to call out player-earned medals

Issue causing asymmetrical Weapon Rack spawns has been addressed

Matchmaking

Rather than track a player’s entire session, the CSR progression bar will now reflect the progress made from their most recent match

Custom Games & Forge

Addressing some Custom Game bugs, with more coming down the road

Personal AI & Spartan Chatter

Balance adjustments were made to emphasize what’s most important for players

PC

Noticeable stability improvements; the team has resolved dozens of PC crashes

SANDBOX

Networking

Melee fights should be more consistent, with opponents “phasing” through each other less and “whiffing” less when a melee should’ve connected

Weapons

A global melee damage decrease of 10% on all weapons will require the Mangler to land two shots and a beatdown for a kill.

The Ravager’s base (non-charged) shot will see a damage increase

Friend or Foe (IFF) Recognition (Player Outlines)

This system will now have options allowing players to modify the opacity and thickness based on their preferences

Equipment

Drop Wall will see slight performance increases

Overshield will provide slightly more shielding

Vehicles