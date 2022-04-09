

Sledgehammer Games heeft Call of Duty: Vanguard weer van een nieuwe update voorzien. Hiermee wordt het voor spelers onder meer makkelijker gemaakt om camouflages voor hun wapens vrij te spelen. Naast Vanguard heeft Call of Duty: Warzone recent ook een kleine patch gekregen.

De update voor Call of Duty: Vanguard brengt enkele veranderingen met zich mee. Het meest in het oog springend is het feit dat de criteria voor enkele Camo Challenges nu wat zijn versoepeld. Daardoor kun je nu dus eenvoudiger nieuwe camouflages vrijspelen. Verder zijn de spawns op de maps Tuscan en Gavutu verbeterd en heeft Sledgehammer Games nog wat andere aanpassingen doorgevoerd. Alle details lees je in de changelog hieronder.

General Lobby Walk Weapons will no longer be misplaced when a Combat Shield is equipped in the secondary Weapon slot.

Maps Tuscan Adjusted Hardpoint spawn locations to be slightly further from the third hill. Adjusted Control initial spawn locations to be further back.

Gavutu Adjusted Control spawn locations to avoid putting the player in immediate danger.

Weapons Challenges Reduced Headshot and Longshot requirements for several Camo Challenges.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Weapon is no longer completely silent while firing with a Silencer Attachment equipped.

Attachments Addressed an exploit that allowed Attachment modifiers to stack.

Voor Call of Duty: Warzone is een vrij kleine patch uitgebracht door ontwikkelaar Raven Software. Hiermee worden een paar kleine probleempjes in de Battle Royale-game opgelost, zo valt op te maken uit de onderstaande patch notes.