Bij een MMORPG mag je eens in de zo veel tijd ook een gratis nieuwe content update verwachten. Nu Final Fantasy XIV’s laatste betaalde expansion Endwalker alweer vier maanden verkrijgbaar is, werd het ook wel eens tijd. De update genaamd Newfound Adventure belooft dan ook weer de nodige uren aan content voor te schotelen.
Zo brengt Newfound Adventure naast een nieuwe raid en een nieuwe reeks quests ook een New Game+ mode voor de content van Endwalker. Ook wordt het Duty Support System geïntroduceerd waarmee je NPC’s mee kan nemen op duties in de game, indien je niemand hebt om mee te spelen op dat moment. Deze feature zal overigens ook gaan werken in alle oudere uitbreidingen. Op dit moment worden echter alleen A Realm Reborn, Shadowbringers en Endwalker ondersteund.
Turn now the first page; brave the great unknown!#FFXIV Patch 6.1─Newfound Adventure, is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/0I88liyX0n
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 12, 2022
- Main Scenario Quests – Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a fresh chapter for the Warrior of Light, beginning a new storyline following the acclaimed Endwalker conclusion.
- New Role Quest – An additional story will become available after completing all Endwalker role quests.
- Duty Support System for A Realm Reborn – Players can now complete main scenario dungeons and trials from A Realm Reborn (2.0) with NPC party members.
- New Dungeon – Players will be able to access an additional dungeon in the Patch 6.1 main scenario quest.
- New Trial: The Minstrel’s Ballad: The Endsinger’s Aria – Players can experience a new Extreme Trial, The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria.
- Unreal Trial: Ultima’s Bane (Unreal) – Relive the battle against the mech of myth in this Unreal difficulty battle challenge.
- New Alliance Raid: Myths of the Realm – The first part in a new 24-player alliance raid, Myths of the Realm: Aglaia, will challenge players as they uncover more about the divinities known as the Twelve.
- New PvP Content: Crystalline Conflict – Crystalline Conflict is small-scale PvP available to all players level 30 and above. Patch 6.1 also includes PvP action updates and implements a new PvP rewards system.
- Empyreum Residential Area – Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, are available for purchase.
- Adventurer Plates (beta version) – Create and customize character profiles and plate designs using Adventurer Plates. Character profiles can now include information like a player’s favorite job and title, player portraits, playstyle preference, active play times and more.
- Portraits (beta version) – Capture the appearance of your Warrior of Light by customizing poses, movements, camera angles, backgrounds, framing, lighting, and more. You may save a variety of different portraits and select one to be applied to your adventurer plate.
- The Unending Codex – An assortment of information on characters and terms up through Patch 6.0 will be added to player’s Collections as they progress through the Patch 6.1 main scenario, with new entries being added as the story unfolds.
- New Game+ Update – Players can now revisit previously completed quests, cutscenes and battles from Endwalker and a portion of Patch 6.1 while keeping their current character and levels.
- New Gear and Mounts: GARO Collaboration – PvP gear inspired by the hit Japanese TV show GARO returns with Patch 6.1. Players can earn special mounts and gear modeled after the show designed by legendary character designer Keita Amemiya. New jobs introduced in Shadowbringers™ and Endwalker can also equip this collaboration gear.
- Miscellaneous Updates – Additional content and updates have been added with the launch of Patch 6.1, including job adjustments, new Hrothgar hairstyles, more glamour plates, the ability to try on items from the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Store and more.