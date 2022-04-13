

Bij een MMORPG mag je eens in de zo veel tijd ook een gratis nieuwe content update verwachten. Nu Final Fantasy XIV’s laatste betaalde expansion Endwalker alweer vier maanden verkrijgbaar is, werd het ook wel eens tijd. De update genaamd Newfound Adventure belooft dan ook weer de nodige uren aan content voor te schotelen.

Zo brengt Newfound Adventure naast een nieuwe raid en een nieuwe reeks quests ook een New Game+ mode voor de content van Endwalker. Ook wordt het Duty Support System geïntroduceerd waarmee je NPC’s mee kan nemen op duties in de game, indien je niemand hebt om mee te spelen op dat moment. Deze feature zal overigens ook gaan werken in alle oudere uitbreidingen. Op dit moment worden echter alleen A Realm Reborn, Shadowbringers en Endwalker ondersteund.

Turn now the first page; brave the great unknown!#FFXIV Patch 6.1─Newfound Adventure, is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/0I88liyX0n — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 12, 2022